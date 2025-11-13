TikTok user @neolekoloana2 was upset when he received the same three cards in eight different COLLECTABOKS packs

The cards can be collected when spending R500 or more and shopping for participating products for bonus packs at Pick n Pay stores

Many social media users understood where the young man was coming from, seeing his crash-out as valid

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A guy became frustrated when he received multiple copies of the same Springbok collectable cards. Images: @neolekoloana2 / TikTok, @bokrugby / Instagram

Source: UGC

A young man lost his cool when he discovered that he had eight packs of the same COLLECTABOKS cards from Pick n Pay. His reaction to his misfortune had many social media users feeling the same way.

On 1 November, 2025, TikTok user @neolekoloana2 showcased several of the collectable Springbok cards sprawled on a bed, some of them damaged by his own hands.

"Tell me if my crash-out is valid," he said in the clip.

@neolekoloana2 didn't say which cards were repeated, but from what is seen in the video, there appeared to be multiple cards of André Esterhuizen, Bongi Mbonambi, and Malcolm Marx.

What are COLLECTABOKS?

Pick n Pay introduced the Springbok-inspired collectable cards on 20 October, 2025. Shoppers can get the cards, which have three in each pack, when spending R500 or more and shopping for participating products for bonus packs. There are 30 cards to collect, plus a golden Rassie Erasmus card, valid until 30 November, 2025.

Shoppers also stand the chance to win daily prizes and their share of R10 million Smart Shopper points when they add their cards to the digital album.

Several Springbok members are spotted on the cards. Image: @bokrugby

Source: Instagram

Mzansi feels man's COLLECTABOKS crash out

Thousands of social media users gathered under the post to express their thoughts about the collectable cards. Many people felt that they could relate to what the young man was going through, while some revealed which cards they had or still needed to complete the collection.

@justt.keleee advised @neolekoloana2:

"Chomie, you can go swap, hle, you didn’t have to ruin them."

@itsnicki_boo experienced a similar misfortune and wrote:

"I had like 20 packs yesterday and legit got three different variants of the same players each time. I was so angry, but I got three golden Rassies, at least, so apparently that's a good thing."

@nomamagubane suggested in the comment section:

"That time, the only way to fix this is by asking each other at the till what we each have and if we can exchange, but awkward!"

@fresshii stated with a laugh:

"Buying eight packs from the same store and expecting to find different ones is not far-fetched, but chances of finding the same ones are higher."

@ameldarossouw claimed the following to the TikTok user and the online community:

"And there is a flaw in their system. I uploaded the same cards that my husband uploaded, and it didn't flag them as being used already. So we can all just upload the same gold card and win."

@neilwe_mamabear, unaware of what was happening, humorously remarked:

"What's going on, guys? Is there a group project I don't know about?"

Watch the TikTok video posted on @neolekoloana2's account below:

3 Other stories about collectable items

In another article, Briefly News reported that a man shared on Facebook that someone wanted to sell their Checkers mini trolley for R5 000. Social media users thought the price was ridiculous.

reported that a man shared on Facebook that someone wanted to sell their Checkers mini trolley for R5 000. Social media users thought the price was ridiculous. A local woman shared a budget-friendly alternative to the popular Labubu figurine. The collectable toy dupe's name, price, and the location of the store were revealed in a TikTok video.

Last year, a man celebrated completing his Checkers Minis collection and joked that he could retire. Some people praised his dedication, and others shared their collection journey.

Source: Briefly News