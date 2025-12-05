A woman shared a video of herself enjoying a Nando's soft serve ice cream in her car

The clip went viral as people shared their love for the treat, and some joked about getting addicted

South Africans worried that the viral video would make Nando's increase the price of the dessert

A woman taking a photo of herself in a store and on the right, standing in front of her car. Images: @latoyasbisi

Source: TikTok

A woman got people talking after she shared a video enjoying a Nando's dessert. TikTok user @latoyasbisi posted the clip on 25 November 2025 with text stating,

"I'm so addicted to this ice cream... Every night I camp there at Nando's."

In the video, the young woman is sitting in her vehicle outside her local Nando's restaurant, recording the soft serve ice cream on a cone that she bought. It's unclear where the restaurant is situated.

The clip went viral as many people shared how much they too love this ice cream. Some people didn't know Nando's sold ice cream, while others asked questions about the price. Many shared that it's only R15, which makes it an affordable treat. Some people joked that since the woman posted the video about the ice cream, stating that now it'll go viral and the store will find out that many people are loving it, which might cause them to hike up the price.

Many people also asked about the milkshake and other store items that are on sale that they haven't tried. Others shared their love for the ice cream and how they use it as an afternoon treat before going home or as a reward after a hard day's worth of work, relating to the TikTok user's dilemma, where she admitted that she was addicted.

Other people asked questions, wanting to find out what flavour of ice cream this was, and the woman commented, stating that it is vanilla-flavoured ice cream served in a chocolate-flavoured cone.

A woman shared a video of the Nando's ice cream she is addicted to. Images: @latoyasbisi

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users shared their opinions on the Nando's ice cream on TikToker @latoyasbisi's clip:

@roxanne_rhoday said:

"Same here every day after my shift… It feels like a reward after an 8/9hour shift 😩♥️"

@akhonahkhumalo added:

"The milkshake?😫"

@jamie_lee shared:

"Phew, not me finding out only now Nando's sells ice cream 😭"

@antheapeqeur7 worried:

"Why is my cone on TikTok? Now they're gonna jack up the price, dammit😭😭😭"

@rameeza_maria joked:

"No joke. My colleague inhaled these ice creams. She's expecting twins."

@hlumi shared:

"Mina ke every night after gym 🥺🥺🥺I even convinced myself and say i'll burn the calories tomorrow 🥲"

@steph_jones suggested:

"Please add chocolate sauce. It's R5 extra. You will thank me later 🥰😁"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More food stories making waves

Briefly News recently reported on a woman who unpacked Makro stokvel groceries for over R4,000 per person.

recently reported on a woman who unpacked Makro stokvel groceries for over R4,000 per person. South Africans were confused by a woman's choice of items during a trolley dash.

A Johannesburg woman showed how she feeds her man when he works from home, leaving people wanting marriages like hers.

Source: Briefly News