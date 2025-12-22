A video showed six damaged vehicles lined up in a Johannesburg apartment complex parking lot

Four cars suffered massive hits, while two had minor damage, but none of the cars had alarms on

South Africans questioned how such a big incident went unnoticed and where security was during the chaos

A man is looking at his phone on the left, and people are standing in a parking lot on the right. Images: BiostecGroup201/Facebook and wayhomestuio/Freepik

A parking lot mystery has left South Africans scratching their heads after six cars were damaged at a Johannesburg apartment complex. The incident happened at The Parks Lifestyle Apartments in Riversands, and footage of the aftermath was shared on 21 December 2025 with the caption:

"Imagine one of the car owners just discovered all this through social media that their car is damaged 😭😭😩"

The video showed someone driving through the parking lot, recording the line of damaged vehicles. Four cars in the middle of the row took the biggest hits, while the first two got off with less damage. The first car was still standing straight in its parking spot, but the others had been knocked sideways from the impact. Some vehicles were pushed completely out of their parking bays and over the lines. The last car in the row had its back bumper destroyed very badly, and all the cars showed dents, breaks and damage to either their front or back ends, depending on which way they were parked.

What confused everyone was how nobody seemed to notice such a major incident. None of the car alarms went off, and no residents came out to check what was happening despite the force needed to damage so many cars at once.

Cars were damaged in a parking lot in Johannesburg. Images: @BiostecGroup201

SA reacts to parking lot chaos

@wendell_littler was shocked:

"Nobody recorded the incident 🤔... Guys over there are all fast asleep in life 😤🤧"

@neliswa_mnyaka couldn't believe what she saw and said:

"No one heard anything, aibo."

@olga_tangune raised an important point and asked:

"Surely there's a camera."

@nolihle_zito questioned the cars' safety features and commented:

"So all of these cars were quiet during the accident, no alarm?"

@trock_masombuka shared his experience and revealed:

"I was actually at the parks today, and the place seemed like an adult res everyone was drunk."

@philile_gumede shared:

"Quick, quick hit and go silently 🤔"

@warren_strachan pointed out:

"Every car is from a different province."

@nkanyiso_phuthini echoed others' concerns and asked:

"Shouldn't there be cameras in the complex?"

All about Parks Lifestyle Apartments

The video was shared by Facebook user @BiostecGroup201, a Johannesburg-based entrepreneur who shares content about his business promotions. The Parks Lifestyle Apartments are located next to Steyn City in Riversands and is the first residential development in the area.

The estate has 1,960 apartments ranging from bachelor to three-bedroom units. The complex promises 24/7 security at the gatehouse, which left many wondering how the incident occurred without anyone noticing anything suspicious.

