A woman posted a TikTok video telling people about an opportunity to study at Oxford University without spending any money

The lady shared information about a scholarship available with Oxford University for fully funded studies

Oxford University courses under the generous scholarship include a Bachelor's degree program and various Master's degrees

A TikTokker shared a video about an Oxford University scholarship opportunity. The woman posted information about the fully funded Oxford University study opportunity open to South Africans, especially those looking for a Master's program.

A woman posted a TikTok Video about a free way to obtain an Oxford University degree. Image: @therealmissb3

Source: UGC

The chance to study at Oxford University gives students the opportunity to further their studies. The lady's TikTok video about the Weidenfeld-Hoffman reached potential candidates interested in studying overseas.

In a video on TikTok, @therealmissb3 posted that there was an opportunity to study with Oxford University. The prestigious university and Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships are working together to fund courses in various fields. The scholarship application deadline is 7 January 2026, and those accepted for the scholarship will start their studies in September 2026 at Oxford University.

How to study at Oxford University for free?

To qualify, potential candidates must be applying for a full-time graduate course at Oxford University with a plan to return to South Africa. The degree must align with long-term career goals that will develop public life in the candidate's region. The TikTokker encouraged people to apply because of the opportunity to study in the UK. She highlighted that the scholarship would cover 100% of the tuition course fees and a grant for living costs, covering at least R460,128 per year (£20,780) for the duration of the course. The budget for the scholarship comes from the University, contributing 40% and 60% from the Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Trust.

Oxford University's scholarship with the Weidenfeld-Hoffman Scholarship covers one Bachelor's degree course. Image: Peter Morch

There are a number of courses available under the generous scholarship, including a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Law. Bachelor's of Education graduates can apply for an MSc Education (Digital and Social Change) or an MSc Education (Higher Education). Law graduates can apply for an MSc Law and Finance and an MSc Criminology and Criminal Justice courses. The full list includes more than 20 courses across various fields. To apply, candidates must fill out the University of Oxford application and select Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships and Leadership Programme. The application should include the Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships Statement attached by the deadline.

Woman inspires with Oxford University information

Many people were interested in the information that the woman, @therealmissb3, shared about Oxford University. Some online users confirmed they would be applying to receive the scholarship thanks to her recommendation. Watch the video of the woman's Oxford University plug below:

