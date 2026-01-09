A woman posted a video showing people that being a part of a stokvel has been worth it for her

The lady who wants to build a home has made significant progress ever since she joined a savings group

People reacted to the video of the woman who shared the strides she has made toward her ambitious goal

In a video posted on TikTok, a woman shared that she's accomplished her goals because of stokvel. The woman wanted people to see that joining others who were saving up proved to be worthwhile.

Woman uses stokvel to purchase building materials. Image: @user9743178761986 / TikTok / Andre Moura / Pexels

Source: UGC

Online users were inspired by a video of a woman who joined a Stokvel. The lady shared that she was on her way to building her own home after the latest update towards her goal.

In a TikTok video by @user9743178761986, Sylvia Nkabinde shared that she wanted to see if being a part of a stokvel was making her life progress faster. The lady recorded the truck that delivered the bricks that will become her home one day. She was able to get a truckload of bricks to start enjoying to becoming a homeowner. Sylvia, the creator, later explained how her stokvel works:

"Hi ladies we are contributing R2k every month we will be having our finalisation meeting next week."

South Africa applauds woman building home

Online users thought the woman building her home using a stokvel was inspiring. Stokvels are powerful tools for people to pool their resources together for big purchases. Wits University reports that stokvels were estimated to have a market value of R45 billion. They can also be for various purposes, from burial societies to grocery stokvel clubs. Many felt that a stokvel focused on building materials was worth it.

People shared their goals to build their homes from scratch. Image: Alexander F Ungerer / Pexels

Source: UGC

The clip the woman shared of her bricks after joining a stokvel made others want to do the same. Online users related to the woman's building project. Read people's comments after being inspired by the stokvel below:

Daisy Murray.🇿🇦 was impressed by the woman:

"Congratulations, dear. I have joined one with my colleagues.... It's not going to be easy. But I am doing it, come dark or blue, raining or snowing."

maggielyons701 gushed over the lady:

"Best idea ever,continue to be blessed guys."

siwerh_Dlamini gushed over the savings group idea:

"This is the only stokvel that makes sense to me.ay ndaba yezindodla Zama 10 kg ako Shoprite."

Khosi Magagula applauded the woman:

"May my GOD give you all STRENGTH ...🙏🥰🥰"

Boeti Boshigo was wager to join a stokvel:

"Wow that's great I'm in Limpopo I'm so interested and I want to join."

Other Briefly News stories about stokvel

People were impressed by how much money a stokvel saved throughout 2025.

The groceries a woman unpacked from her stokvel went viral as people discussed whether it was worth it.

South Africans were impressed by a woman's stokvel groceries after contributing R500 per month.

People were impressed by a woman who decided to join a meat stokvel.

Source: Briefly News