Lerato Ramabodu, 31, a physics teacher, has achieved a 100% pass rate in physical science every single year since 2017

The Free State teacher starts extra classes at 6 am and sometimes teaches until late at night

Mzansi is calling for him to be paid more and kept in the classroom rather than being promoted away from teaching

A High School physics teacher. Images: @lerato.ramabodu.2025

Source: Facebook

A 31-year-old teacher from the Free State has captured the nation's attention after achieving a 100% pass rate in physical science for his matric class of 2025, marking nine consecutive years of this impressive feat. Lerato Ramabodu was born in Phomolong near Hennenman and originally dreamed of becoming a radiographer. However, when space limitations at the University of Free State prevented him from pursuing that path, he decided to try teaching for just one year. By the second year, he had fallen in love with the profession and realised it was his true calling.

Ramabodu first achieved his 100% pass rate at the young age of 21 when he was teaching at Lekgulo Senior Secondary School in Phuthaditjhaba in 2017. In 2022, he was appointed head of department for physical science at Sekgutlong Secondary School in Monontsha in QwaQwa. Last year, he took on the role of deputy principal at Makwane Secondary School, where he once again achieved a 100% pass rate for the matric class of 2025. Despite being in a management position, he continues to teach because he wants to help other teachers become even better than him.

At Makwane Secondary School, the physical science pass rate was 81% in 2024, but it jumped to 100% when he took over teaching the subject in 2025. He shared a clip of his students in 2025 celebrating.

Watch the Facebook clip here.

Mzansi wants him to keep teaching

Social media users shared their thoughts on Lerato Ramabodu's achievement, stating:

@kabelo_disney_mogatwe wrote:

"Pay him more and let him do what he does BEST, which is teaching the students."

@rene_herselman_stroebel gushed:

"Respect, sir. It's not a subject that everyone understands."

@bonginkosi_nkabinde said:

"Make him the minister of education."

@tyler_wababa added:

"How does he do it? He must share the notes! So that we can have many who can emulate him. The country is in dire need of science learners."

@nuemi_kelly stated:

"He has a passion for the subject he teaches, and he clearly has a passion to teach youngsters...that will always show in his students' marks❤️❤️❤️"

@abednego_makgamathe commented:

"In olden days, we used to call teachers or students like you 'Dikreke' meaning toooo much intelligent."

Ramabodu's recipe for success?

In an interview, Ramabodu explained his approach to teaching. He shared that absenteeism is strictly monitored, and he contacts parents immediately if a student misses class. He conducts 6 am classes throughout the year to assist struggling learners and ensure the entire curriculum is completed well before exams.

When the need arises, he goes beyond regular hours, sometimes teaching until 10 pm to make sure students benefit.

A Free State teacher collecting awards. Images: @lerato.ramabodu.2025

Source: Facebook

3 Other stories about matric success

