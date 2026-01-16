American streamer iShowSpeed shared his frustration about filming restrictions in Egypt

The video shows him looking sad as he streams from a car, explaining that there are a lot of rules when it comes to filming in the country

Fans encouraged him to return to countries like Kenya, Zambia, and Ethiopia, where he had better experiences

iShowSpeed at different events. Images: Amal Alhasan / Stringer/Getty Images and Alekandra London / Stringer/Getty Images

A content creator shared a video of popular American streamer iShowSpeed opening up about the difficulties he's experiencing while trying to film content in Egypt during his Africa tour. The video was shared on 15 January 2026 showing Speed looking frustrated as he explains the situation to his viewers. The clip was shared with the caption:

"IShowSpeed admits streaming in Egypt is hard because of filming rules 😳 Maybe the worst stream of the tour so far."

In the footage, Speed is in a car with his head sticking out of the sunroof area as the vehicle moves through traffic. He's recording himself and occasionally showing scenes of buildings around him, but he's not in his usual smiling, happy mood. Instead, he's sharing information about the hardships he's dealing with while streaming in Egypt. He explained that it's really hard to stream there because when it comes to filming, you basically have to get a permit for pretty much everything. He said he was working with what he's got.

The streamer tried to clarify the difference between rules and restrictions, but ultimately said they both create challenges for his content. Despite the difficulties, Speed tells his viewers that they're still having a good stream and that he won't let the restrictions stop him. He's determined to keep producing content and streaming from Egypt, even if it's not as free-flowing as his experiences in other African countries.

Filming regulations in Egypt

According to the Press Council Fair, digital media platforms in Egypt must comply with content standards and legal requirements. The Supreme Council for Media Regulation has notified all digital and encrypted satellite platforms that they must regularise their status and adhere to content standards in Egypt.

The council informed all platforms that they must comply with the rules and standards required for content displayed to subscribers within Egypt, as well as the conditions for obtaining licenses to operate.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Netizens support Speed's tour

Social media users shared their thoughts on Speed's Egypt experience on Facebook user @Bahsou Achraf's clip:

@lawrence_njagi wrote:

"Kenya set the bar too high🤣🤣🤣."

@carol_brian said:

"He doesn't even feel safe."

@rodney_waters added:

"It is what it is. You have to follow people's rules when you are in their house."

@bobby_fongwa gushed:

"Don't worry, bro is all fine, you are still the best."

@francis_mulenga stated:

"Come buy a house here back in Zambia, we love you more here, just come back."

@joni_inoj wrote:

"Come back to Ethiopia, we still welcome you."

@inzaba_mawa suggested:

"Role, regulation, restrictions, laws. It's sad, but he needs to get out of busy Cairo to North, East, and South Egypt."

iShowSpeed is touring Egypt. Images: @Bahsou Achraf

More about iShowSpeed's Africa tour

recently reported on American streamer iShowSpeed being in total disbelief when he saw someone in Zimbabwe who looked exactly like him. A US viewer's emotional response to iShowSpeed's South Africa streams highlighted how deeply stereotypes about Africa still run.

A moment from iShowSpeed's Africa tour sparked concern after he appeared close to fainting while streaming.

