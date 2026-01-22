An international traveller visited Cape Town and compared the scenery and other things to two Asian cities

She gave four reasons for people to come to the Mother City, which included the wine and the people

South Africans were unhappy with the city's promotion and noted that it couldn't be compared to other holiday destinations

A woman shared why people should come to South Africa, particularly Cape Town. Images: @capetown_landscapes, @listopad_di

Source: Instagram

A young traveller named Diana Listopad, who visited Cape Town, compared the city to international holiday destinations like Bali in Indonesia and Thailand's Phuket. Her comparison led many locals down a path of frustration.

On 30 December 2025, Diana shared a video of her time in Cape Town, gave people a glimpse of South Africa through her travelling lens, and stated why people should visit.

"I flew here to see why everyone is obsessed with Africa."

Her first reason was that every place in the city looked like it had a built-in filter, adding:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"It's because the clouds sit low and diffuse the light. So there are no harsh shadows."

Her second reason was what nature had to offer, which included the ocean and sunsets. She also mentioned the wine and said:

"South Africa easily competes with France and Chile. There are so many wineries here, you'll lose your mind."

Finally, she mentioned that the people were also a reason to visit, noting that they are stylish, open, athletic, and well-read.

Watch the Instagram reel here, as posted on Diana's account.

A woman showed how Cape Town compares to other international holiday destinations. Images: @listopad_di

Source: Instagram

South Africans enter the chat

Local online users, specifically Capetonians, were not fond of the free advertisement their city received, given how the cost of living has soared with the influx of international guests coming to the holiday hub.

@candy_and_the_kings disagreed with Diana's comparison, writing:

"No. It is not the new Phuket or Bali."

@justthegrimm told the public:

"I miss the days when we flew under the influencer radar."

@travelerfood12 shared in the comments:

"Cape Town can never be compared to Bali or Phuket. Its nature, landscapes, culture, ocean, and festivals make it far more beautiful than it is."

3 other stories about Cape Town

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young environmental activist showed a beach she dubbed the dirtiest in the country.

reported that a young environmental activist showed a beach she dubbed the dirtiest in the country. A Cape Town dining experience sparked a debate after locals tested whether foreign accents made a difference.

Cape Town's recognition as the world's most affordable luxury destination firmly placed South Africa on the global travel map.

Source: Briefly News