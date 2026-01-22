“Can Never Be Compared”: Mzansi Upset as Woman Likens Cape Town to Asian Holiday Destinations
- An international traveller visited Cape Town and compared the scenery and other things to two Asian cities
- She gave four reasons for people to come to the Mother City, which included the wine and the people
- South Africans were unhappy with the city's promotion and noted that it couldn't be compared to other holiday destinations
A young traveller named Diana Listopad, who visited Cape Town, compared the city to international holiday destinations like Bali in Indonesia and Thailand's Phuket. Her comparison led many locals down a path of frustration.
On 30 December 2025, Diana shared a video of her time in Cape Town, gave people a glimpse of South Africa through her travelling lens, and stated why people should visit.
"I flew here to see why everyone is obsessed with Africa."
Her first reason was that every place in the city looked like it had a built-in filter, adding:
"It's because the clouds sit low and diffuse the light. So there are no harsh shadows."
Her second reason was what nature had to offer, which included the ocean and sunsets. She also mentioned the wine and said:
"South Africa easily competes with France and Chile. There are so many wineries here, you'll lose your mind."
Finally, she mentioned that the people were also a reason to visit, noting that they are stylish, open, athletic, and well-read.
South Africans enter the chat
Local online users, specifically Capetonians, were not fond of the free advertisement their city received, given how the cost of living has soared with the influx of international guests coming to the holiday hub.
@candy_and_the_kings disagreed with Diana's comparison, writing:
"No. It is not the new Phuket or Bali."
@justthegrimm told the public:
"I miss the days when we flew under the influencer radar."
@travelerfood12 shared in the comments:
"Cape Town can never be compared to Bali or Phuket. Its nature, landscapes, culture, ocean, and festivals make it far more beautiful than it is."
