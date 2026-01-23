A local sangoma went viral after offering a fascinating explanation of the African concept of ancestors through the lens of modern science

The video appeared on TikTok, attracting interest from viewers who watched as she bridged the gap between spirituality and physics

Social media users praised the informative content, with many noting that the explanation helped clarify the essence of amadlozi for a modern audience

A sangoma explained that ancestors are personified frequencies and psychological traits inherited through our DNA. Image: @dre_adaa_riz

Source: TikTok

An English woman with a spiritual gift sparked a profound conversation online by blending paranormal theories with genetic science to explain ancestral connections.

The clip filmed while she was driving in her car was shared on her TikTok handle @dre_adaa_riz on January 22 2026, gaining significant engagement from a curious and grateful online community.

The creator explained the African concept of ancestors by highlighting that within our DNA, we have something called epigenetics. She noted that these are not just physical traits, but the spiritual, psychological, and mental characteristics of the generations before us that live within our blood. By combining this with quantum entanglement, the idea that time isn't linear, she argued that connecting to ancestors is essentially tapping into specific inherited frequencies.

The connection between spiritual heritage and genetic science is explained

The sangoma stated that we call them "ancestors" because we can personify these traits and identify where these gifts come from. While the Bible might refer to this as the Holy Spirit, TikTok user @dre_adaa_riz explained that a spiritual healer breaks that energy down into distinct identities and strengths, likening it to a toolbox where every personality is a specific tool.

SA reflects on the bridge between different belief systems

The video gained 135K views and nearly 700 comments from an online community that reacted with appreciation. Many viewers thanked the creator for the detailed information and said everything she explained made sense. Some users warned that Christians might be offended by the comparison to the Holy Spirit, though they still expressed love for the content. Others hoped that those who hold different beliefs would finally understand and respect the practice after seeing the video. Participants noted that this kind of dialogue was important for cultural preservation and mutual respect in a diverse society.

Viewers praised the creator for providing a bridge between traditional African beliefs and modern scientific theories. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Thandeka NN55 said:

"The different sale rates times are called dimensions, and one can tap on them at the same time of existence."

User @JessMofking added:

"Oh! the Christian community is coming for you 🤣."

User @Evans Mathibe commented:

"Let's simplify it! You're born with a resonance attuned to your ancestors by default. Ancestors are simply angels with human experience."

User @Mthulisi Abdin Subdine Malai shared:

"Wow. Such wisdom. Thank you for such a clear explanation."

User @ConZ kgole said:

"Love this! I forwarded it to my daughter. She doesn't seem to understand."

User @THEMBI commented:

"Thank you so much for breaking it down. It is loud and clear 🔊. Hopefully, they will stop judging, stigmatising and allow God to channel in us as He pleases in different form or shape ♥️. Love you."

