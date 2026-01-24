A video showed young girls who were punished for the way they showed up at school

The educational institution made it clear that they did not want the female students in whichever hairstyle they wished

The video of the young girls getting rid of their hairstyles received mixed reactions from South Africans

A post on TikTok showed the girls who were at school in their preferred hairstyles. Unfortunately, their hair did not last long as the school intervened in the way they looked.

Students forced to cut their hair in a TikTok video went viral. Image: @k.yl_o / TikTok / Pexels / LaylaBird / Getty Images

A video showing how many young girls had to obey their school in the moment went viral. People discussed schools' rules that are targeted at female students.

In a TikTok post. @k.yl_o showed a school where crowds of girls were cutting off their braids, presumably because of school rules. The entire school grounds were full of braids and other extensions that some of the students had. Teachers were standing among the students, making sure they were getting rid of their braids. Watch the video of the girls doing as they were ordered to below:

South Africa split over strict hair rules at school

Many were divided about the students who were forced to cut their hair. People discussed whether the students were being treated fairly. A few supported the move to police the hairstyles that female students can wear. Rules regarding hair are usually to promote discipline through uniformity. In the past, some schools were in hot water for rules that primarily affected students of a specific race. Zulaikha Patel rose to prominence as a 13-year-old when her school asked students to tame their afros according to Glamour. In the recent video, the rule was targeted at braids, which made it acceptable to some viewers. Read people's comments below:

Hair extensions can be turned into locs or braids and are not allowed in some schools. Image: K Studios / Pexels

Kay Aar could not make sense of the teachers:

"Teachers are jealous and they are afraid of competition."

halima said:

"This is ridiculous, haibo sue them."

Petro Koopman argued in defence of the kids' braids:

"But hair doesn't affect studying in school so unprofessional."

Siri was mortified that a school forced girls to cut their hair:

"I’m calling the police because they don’t have the rights to touch my head."

Dyan said:

"Obey the rules. If this were at a workplace, you would obey."

Muffie♥️💋 wondered:

"Which school is this?😳"

エリート(Kutakichiku) said:

"My school allows any type of hairstyle."

Petro Koopman supported the move:

"I love this.They not going to a fashion parade they going to school."

