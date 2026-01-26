A young entrepreneur who runs a six-figure e-commerce business broke down the differences between selling on Makro and Takealot

The businesswoman explained what makes it easier for beginners to stand out and make better profits

South Africans interested in starting their online selling journey flooded the comments asking for mentorship and training details

A woman is taking a picture next to her car. Images: @noluthandogama

A successful e-commerce entrepreneur has given online sellers the inside scoop on which platform works better for making money. Noluthando Gama, who has been selling online for seven years and now runs a six-figure e-commerce business, posted a video on 25 January 2026 comparing Makro and Takealot to help people decide where to start their selling journey.

In the clip, the KwaZulu-Natal woman laid out the pros and cons of both platforms based on her personal experience selling on them. For Takealot, she said the biggest advantages are the huge traffic from millions of customers who already trust the platform, which means fast sales if you have a winning product. But she warned that the platform has higher fees and intense competition, with many sellers offering the same products. Her profit tip for Takealot was that you can still make good margins, but you need excellent pricing and a reliable supplier to stay ahead.

When it came to Makro, Noluthando explained that the platform has lower fees and much less competition, making it easier for sellers to stand out. She said it's particularly great for beginners who want to learn how to sell online without getting overwhelmed. The only downside she mentioned was that Makro has slightly slower traffic compared to Takealot, but she added that this can be managed if you pick the right products. Her profit tip for Makro was that with the right product and strategy, sellers can actually make better profit there than on Takealot.

The entrepreneur, who previously revealed she makes R200,000 a month from her e-commerce ventures, gave her honest opinion at the end of the video. She said if someone is just starting out as a beginner, she would recommend Makro because it has lower fees and is easier to manage. She mentioned that if you pick the right products, you can definitely do better on Makro than on Takealot. She also clarified that both platforms work well and she sells on both, but for people just getting into the game, Makro is the better choice.

Mzansi eager to learn e-commerce

TikTok users wanted to sign up for TikToker @noluthandogama_'s class with many asking how to get started:

@ladynjlogistics asked:

"Hi, how do I register my product on Takealot please?"

@laureatebeautytraining simply said:

"Mentor."

@tsp shared:

"We want some☺️."

@furniboss suggested:

"Can we partner together?"

@crispantheodore wrote:

"Mentor."

@mmawabafanandlunkulu enquired:

"How much are your classes?"

An entrepreneur sitting inside her car. Images: @noluthandogama

