A simple R5 breakfast option from Shoprite caught the attention of South Africans online

Social media users praised the store for offering affordable and practical food choices

The viral post sparked discussions about budget-friendly shopping and accessible meals in the country

A simple breakfast has South Africans buzzing online after an individual shared a picture of cornflakes purchased for just R5 from Shoprite.

The humble meal quickly captured the attention of social media users, who were impressed by the affordability of the popular grocery store’s offering.

The picture, shared on Facebook by Daily Plug on 25 January 2026, showcased a small packet of cornflakes, highlighting that even on a tight budget, shoppers could enjoy a wholesome breakfast. In the post, the user captioned the photo saying:

"Vele sowandla ngenkan ma cornflakes lonyaka 🤗 thanks to Shoprite ❤️🙏," expressing gratitude for the affordable find.

The post quickly went viral, with many South Africans commenting on the practicality of the budget-friendly option. Some users praised Shoprite for providing accessible food choices that cater to all income levels, while others expressed excitement at discovering a nutritious breakfast without breaking the bank.

Social media users flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from humour to admiration, with many sharing their own tips for stretching their budgets while still enjoying tasty meals. The viral post sparked conversations about affordable grocery shopping in South Africa, with people highlighting how small purchases like this can make a huge difference in daily life.

The popularity of the R5 cornflakes is also a reminder of the importance of budget-conscious shopping in a country where food prices continue to rise. Many shoppers appreciated the convenience of being able to grab a quick breakfast option that is both nutritious and inexpensive.

Shoprite’s budget-friendly cornflakes may be small in size, but it has made a big impact online, proving that even simple meals can capture the hearts of South Africans and inspire smart, affordable shopping choices.

Mzansi shows interest in Shoprite's items

South Africans were impressed as they shared their own experiences with Shoprite, while some raved over the store, saying:

Sindisiwe Nkonzo:

"Shoprite is for the people; even their meals are very cheap."

Tlou Chokwe added:

"What if that milk powder ke nan?"

Samkelisiwe Priscilla wrote:

"I can have them for lunch on rainy days. ShopRite cares.."

Phutty Phinah Mabotja stated:

"I like this note very can afford corn flakes."

Maria Mandosi Dube simply said:

"Most definitely!"

Thandeka Novusi Mkhonza shared:

"Shoprite makes life easy for those who can't afford, I love Shoprite."

Zola Godlo revealed:

"Yho, I think Shoprite does not return broken packages to the supplier, they improvise and sell as manager's special."

Philie Daram Mkhize commented:

"Sbwl. This is very considerate, shame."

Take a look at the post below:

Briefly News previously reported that one young babe in Mzansi sparked widespread interest with her latest video, where she flaunted her back-to-the-res grocery haul.

