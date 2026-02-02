“Today’s Customers Want Locals”: Exec Explains How Capetonians Can Benefit From Tourism
- Skift's Megatrends forecast highlighted tourism's dual impact on Cape Town's economy and living costs
- Millat Group's CEO advocated for local hiring to ensure communities benefit from tourism growth
- The event took place on Table Mountain and invited professionals from the media and travel industry to hear about travel trends in the year ahead
While an influx of tourists touching down in the Mother City to experience the beauty it possesses can greatly benefit the South African economy, it can also increase the cost of living for locals. Fortunately, there seems to be a solution that benefits Capetonians by putting money in their pockets.
On 27 January 2026, media company Skift, in collaboration with Millat Group (a South African investment company focused on hospitality), presented its 2026 Megatrends forecast while shining a light on the trends shaping the travel industry in the year ahead. Gathering travel and media representatives from South Africa and abroad, the event took place on the iconic Table Mountain.
Take a look at the Instagram pictures from the event posted on Lume Agency's account below:
Briefly News caught up with the CEO of Millat Group, Hamza Farooqui, who emphasised that "Africa isn’t ‘rising’ — it’s now."
When asked about his take on Cape Town residents not reaping the benefits of tourism and experiencing rising costs of living, Hamza stated:
"The key thing is to hire from local communities. If you are rendering a tourism service, how will your supply chain incorporate a local? For example, at our Hyatt Regency (Millat-owned hotel), we serve koeksusters. The person who makes the koeksusters comes from the area. You just have to find those pockets because today's customers want locals."
