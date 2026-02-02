Skift's Megatrends forecast highlighted tourism's dual impact on Cape Town's economy and living costs

Millat Group's CEO advocated for local hiring to ensure communities benefit from tourism growth

The event took place on Table Mountain and invited professionals from the media and travel industry to hear about travel trends in the year ahead

Skift Megatrends guests heard how tourism can benefit locals. Image: @lume.agency

Source: Instagram

While an influx of tourists touching down in the Mother City to experience the beauty it possesses can greatly benefit the South African economy, it can also increase the cost of living for locals. Fortunately, there seems to be a solution that benefits Capetonians by putting money in their pockets.

On 27 January 2026, media company Skift, in collaboration with Millat Group (a South African investment company focused on hospitality), presented its 2026 Megatrends forecast while shining a light on the trends shaping the travel industry in the year ahead. Gathering travel and media representatives from South Africa and abroad, the event took place on the iconic Table Mountain.

Table Mountain served as the location for the gathering. Image: Briefly News / Jade Rhode

Source: UGC

Take a look at the Instagram pictures from the event posted on Lume Agency's account below:

Briefly News caught up with the CEO of Millat Group, Hamza Farooqui, who emphasised that "Africa isn’t ‘rising’ — it’s now."

When asked about his take on Cape Town residents not reaping the benefits of tourism and experiencing rising costs of living, Hamza stated:

"The key thing is to hire from local communities. If you are rendering a tourism service, how will your supply chain incorporate a local? For example, at our Hyatt Regency (Millat-owned hotel), we serve koeksusters. The person who makes the koeksusters comes from the area. You just have to find those pockets because today's customers want locals."

3 Other stories about tourists in Cape Town

In another article, Briefly News reported that a well-known international digital personality shared a glimpse of the Tony Stark-inspired mansion in Cape Town, leaving many to admire the futuristic architecture.

reported that a well-known international digital personality shared a glimpse of the Tony Stark-inspired mansion in Cape Town, leaving many to admire the futuristic architecture. Last year, an American woman shared her first day exploring Cape Town on a rainy day. Her outfit choice sparked confusion among South Africans, who questioned why she wore light clothing during the city's coldest season.

A European content creator's enthusiastic review of Cape Town broadly stretched across social media after she confirmed that the Mother City lives up to its international hype. She praised everything from the views to the people.

Source: Briefly News