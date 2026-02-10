South Africa was thrust into panic after warnings that some peanut butter brand had been recalled from shelves following concerns of toxicity

Higher than legally acceptable levels of aflatoxin were detected in some of the brand's range, leading to a voluntary product recall

South Africans were concerned, wondering whether the brand might have already reached them and asking for the name of the affected brand

A peanut butter brand was pulled from the shelves in Mzansi. Images: Ted Fitzgerald, John Ewing

Source: Getty Images

A peanut butter brand has been implicated in a voluntary recall following the discovery of dangerously high levels of aflatoxin, a harmful toxin produced by certain moulds.

Food safety authorities have raised alarms, ensuring that consumers are aware of the potential health risks associated with consuming the affected products.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) said on Tuesday, 10 February, that it has received a voluntary product recall notification from the peanut butter manufacturer, ButtaNutt.

The news of the recall was amplified by the news publication TimesLive on its social media platform.

Mzansi reacts to the warning

Social media users on Facebook expressed panic over the news, with many primarily interest on what brand was in question.

One user, Luyanda Usapho LwaMakhuma, said:

"And it happens to be the 100% peanut brand. Who would have guessed."

Another user, Denis Uren, wrote:

"Everything is good for you, just don't take in too much. Our bodies have built-in warning alarms. Be focused."

User, Sean Doc de Lange, inquired:

"Which brand is it specifically so we all know?"

Another Facebooker, Nolundi Jevu, was one of those who asked the recurring question:

"Which brand?"

Commenter, Tito Titus Ngomane, advised:

"Eat real food. Avoid anything manufactured in a factory."

Another voice on the platform, Buyiswa Sopiswa, was more on the pessimistic side, stating:

"We are so dead."

User, Janet Murray, was concerned:

"Why is it taking authorities so long to detect this massive health threat?"

Another user, Noxolo Zwane, noted a pattern:

"So many products are being recalled lately. Kanti are there no quality checks prior to releasing these to the public?"

What is aflatoxin?

Aflatoxins are highly toxic, carcinogenic, and mutagenic compounds produced by certain fungi, mainly Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus.

The compounds are found on crops like maize, peanuts, and tree nuts in warm, humid climates.

How does aflatoxin contaminate peanut butter?

Aflatoxin contaminates peanut butter when Aspergillus mould grows on peanuts, usually in warm, humid, or improperly stored conditions.

As a highly toxic, heat-stable byproduct, it cannot be easily destroyed by roasting, making contaminated peanuts a danger.

Consumption can cause acute poisoning, including nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, while long-term exposure is linked to liver damage and cancer.

ButtaNutt has voluntarily recalled its peanut butter after an aflatoxin scare. Image: ButtaNutt.co.za

Source: UGC

