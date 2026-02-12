Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

“Start Slow”: Cape Town Man Loses 50kg in 6 Months Leaving SA Amazed by Before-and-After and Routine
"Start Slow": Cape Town Man Loses 50kg in 6 Months Leaving SA Amazed by Before-and-After and Routine

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • A Cape Town content creator shared his weight loss journey after dropping 50kg in six months
  • Riyaad Isaacs went from 140kg to 90kg by making small, realistic changes like eating chia pudding
  • According to health experts, losing around 4 kgs per month max is safe, but rapid weight loss isn't recommended

A post went viral.
A man from Cape Town is taking selfies. Images: @riyaad_isaacs
A Cape Town man shared the secrets behind his intense weight loss journey that had South Africans asking for advice. He shared his simple but effective routine on his TikTok page @riyaad_isaacs on 22 January 2026 with the caption:

"This has been my routine for 6 months minus the weight training. It is like second nature to me now."

Riyaad explained that at his heaviest, he weighed roughly 140 kg. In just six months, he lost about 50 kg. The video showed photos of him before his weight loss and then switched to current footage of him walking on a path. He also showed clips of himself doing weight training, which he only started this year.

Riyaad gave honest advice about starting small. He explained that his biggest problem used to be setting unrealistic goals when he felt motivated, then giving up a week later when he couldn't keep up. Now he sets small goals but aims bigger, so even if he misses, he still hits his targets without losing motivation.

He told another person to start with small changes, like walking 15 minutes a day or drinking less fizzy drinks. He stressed that changes don't have to be big all at once. Making little realistic changes helps you keep up in the long run without losing motivation.

Is a 50 kg weight loss in 6 months safe?

According to experts at Health, the National Institutes of Health recommends losing 0.45-0.9 kg per week, which equals 1.8-3.6 kg per month. This means safe weight loss over six months should be around 10.8-21.6 kg.

Experts warn that quick weight loss can cause increased appetite, loss of muscle mass, and decreased basal metabolic rate. A slow weight loss leads to greater decreases in fat mass and it preserves metabolism better.

Increasing protein and fibre intake, exercising regularly and creating small calorie deficits are best for long-term success.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi supports man's weight loss journey

Netizens were impressed and asked TikToker @riyaad_isaacs for help:

@kurt_matthews said:

"You definitely giving me hope..."

@dominique gushed:

"Wow, this is so impressive 👏 I usually watch your wife's content (absolutely love her content)."

@wuanita_genx_79 asked:

"Wow, you look amazing. Give me pointers please. I'm so out of shape."

@nadia_young questioned:

"Slm. Can you suggest any walking trails in the southern suburbs?"

@brandon encouraged:

"Good luck on the muscle building phase, brother! Train Hard! Rest Harder! 💪"

@dboy85 pleaded:

"Please help me. I don't know where to start."
A man from Cape Town lifting weights. Images: @riyaad_isaacs
