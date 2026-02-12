Snakes are drawn to homes that provide food, shelter, and water, particularly in areas where there are rodents, long grass, and clutter, as these conditions give them everything they need to survive

Changes in weather, the loss of natural habitats, and the presence of hiding spots have caused snake sightings near South African homes to increase

By managing rodents, trimming vegetation, and sealing gaps around the house, homeowners can reduce the chances of snakes settling nearby, making it more difficult for them to find survive

Snake sightings near South African homes have increased due to food sources like rodents, available shelter such as wood piles and dense vegetation, water access and changing weather patterns. Understanding snake behaviour and removing attractants can significantly reduce the risk of encounters while allowing these important animals to remain part of the ecosystem.

A close-up captured the blue viper’s head, its shimmering scales and piercing eyes locked in a steady stare. Image: kuritafsheen77

Snake sightings near homes in South Africa have become more common. Many people assume snakes come looking for humans, and that is not true. Snakes look for food, shelter, water and the right temperature. If a yard provides these basics, it can easily attract them without the homeowner realising it.

According to Pet Store, one of the biggest attractants is food; this includes rodents, frogs, lizards and insects. Another major factor is shelter. Snakes avoid open spaces and prefer to stay hidden. Piles of wood, rocks, bricks and garden refuse create perfect hiding spots. In urban areas, snakes may hide under concrete slabs, inside drains, along boundary walls or in gaps near foundations.

Why snakes appear near homes in South Africa

During hot weather, they search for cooler areas like basements, garages and shaded corners. In colder months, they move into insulated spaces to escape low temperatures. Land clearing and construction have also contributed to increased sightings. As natural habitats shrink, snakes adapt.

There are ways to reduce the risk of unwanted encounters, and snake-proofing does not mean sealing a space completely. It means making it less likely for snakes to come in the first place. Keep grass short and trim back thick vegetation. Remove wood piles and garden debris. Store firewood off the ground and away from walls. Seal cracks in foundations and close gaps under doors. Fix leaking pipes and remove standing water.

Managing rodents is essential. Without prey, snakes are less likely to stay. Snakes play an important role in South Africa’s ecosystem. They help control pest populations and maintain balance. Most bites happen when a snake feels threatened or is stepped on accidentally. Most bites happen when a snake feels threatened or is stepped on accidentally.

A close-up showed the ball python’s head, its smooth patterned scales and glossy eyes clearly visible. Image: kuritafsheen77

