A South African woman revealed her annual Airbnb earnings, where she unveiled the potential profitability of short-term rentals in Africa

Her monthly income breakdown for 2025 sparked interest among aspiring property investors and social media users alike

The post prompted discussions on the benefits and challenges of managing Airbnb properties, including presentation, location, and guest experience

A woman in South Africa has captured the attention of social media users after revealing how much she earned from her Airbnb business over the past year.

Showcasing her monthly income for the year 2025, the young lady, who goes by the TikTok handle @reneeontsia, unveiled the potential profitability of investing in short-term rentals in Africa.

According to her post, @reneeontsia earned R35,000 in January, R42,000 in February, R28,000 in March, R45,000 in April, R17,000 in May, R19,000 in June, R33,000 in July, R24,000 in August, R55,000 in September, R50,000 in October, R64,000 in November, and R80,000 in December. In total, her Airbnb business brought in R493,000 for the year.

She captioned the post saying:

"This is what a quality, stylish Airbnb can earn you ✨ Investing in this business was one of the best decisions I’ve made in Africa."

Her transparency sparked curiosity among aspiring property investors, many of whom expressed admiration for her success and asked for tips on starting their own Airbnb ventures.

Social media users were quick to react, with many commenting on the potential of short-term rental properties to generate significant income. Some noted that quality presentation, strategic location, and consistent upkeep were key factors in achieving such results.

Others expressed interest in learning more about the challenges involved, such as property management, guest satisfaction, and maintenance costs.

Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms are increasingly becoming lucrative options for property owners in South Africa, particularly in tourist-friendly cities. While earnings can vary depending on location, property type, and occupancy rates, the TikTok user @reneeontsia's post showcased how a well-managed Airbnb can be a profitable business venture.

Mzansi were shocked by woman’s Airbnb earnings

South Africans were impressed by the woman’s earnings from the Airbnb as they flooded the post, saying:

The Blyde Pretoria Luxury BnB said:

"Well done ✨🫶🏽."

Linmbatha wrote:

"Can you please assist with getting apartments that allow arbitrage🥹."

Miss Nyandeni stated:

"Wow, impressive."

Kopano Powerhouse replied:

"This is great…is this turnover or profit?"

Prude81 expressed:

"We want to know the negative staff. People always come with positive news. I have seen vandalism of property and furnitures and it’s scared me."

