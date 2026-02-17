A stunning house in Limpopo was advertised at an unusually low price for a house of its kind, leaving Mzansi opining on the value of locations

A house in Limpopo has surfaced in the real estate market, priced significantly lower than comparable properties elsewhere in Mzansi.

The house's valuation has led to widespread discussion among potential buyers online.

The video was posted on TikTok by @TshegofatsoM0 on the 16th of February and has since sparked a conversation about property pricing in low-demand areas.

The property boasts standout features

The property's standout features include a large swimming pool, expansive pavement, and ample parking spaces.

These amenities tend to suggest a higher market value, but in its current location, the house sells for what a normal RDP house in a strategically located township would cost.

This has prompted questions about the true worth of building mansions in lower-demand locations.

The realtor captioned the video showcasing the house:

"Located in Kwena Moloto 3, this stunning home is available for only R750 000 ✨🏡. Property Features: • Modern kitchen • Dining area • Spacious lounge • 3 Bedrooms 🛏️ • 2 Bathrooms 🚿 • Double garage 🚗🚗 • Outside bar – perfect for entertaining 🍹 • Swimming pool 🏊‍♂️ • Two fountains and a fish pond 🌊🐟 • Fully walled & paved yard • Own borehole – reliable water supply 💧 • Septic tank."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts with comparative feedback

Feedback from Mzansi indicated a strong admiration for the property, with many speculating on its price tag.

Numerous comments emphasised the stark difference in property values between Limpopo and more expensive cities like Cape Town, where similar homes command premium prices.

One TikToker, @Kabelo.Jou.Jou, commented:

"If you were in Cape Town, for example, you would easily collect millions."

Another user, @Dee.Dimpho, said:

"This is why I would never build a mansion in my hometown unless I plan on staying there forever. No real investment in that."

@Makhaya added:

"The house is beautiful and could be converted into a guest house to generate moola but the location is a sabotage."

Seemingly anxious and desperate to sell it fast, the post's creator, @TshegofatsoM0, added a comment clarifying potential buyers' options:

"Please note that you can purchase this property with cash or through a bond."

@DME commented with a question that revealed just how remote the house's location is, asking:

"Where is kwena Moloto?"

@Arnold.C.Muller added:

"In Cape Town, this exact property would be R3 million+ 😭. I wish I could relocate that side."

