A hair routine took one of South Africa’s biggest rugby stars back to emotional childhood memories that many South Africans relate to

The memory took him straight back to growing up in the Eastern Cape, where neat hair often meant pushing through real pain

His reflection struck a chord with many South Africans who remember sitting still while the comb did its work with pain

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has opened up about a painful childhood memory, and this time it had nothing to do with rugby.

Siya Kolisi opens up about childhood trauma with afro comb. Images: @siyakolisi

Source: TikTok

The 34-year-old shared how something as simple as combing his hair took him back to moments of tears and discomfort while growing up in the Eastern Cape. Kolisi spoke about the experience on 17 February 2026. He reflected on how being told to comb his hard, coiled hair as a young boy often left him in pain.

Kolisi was raised in Zwide near Gqeberha. He explained how the struggle with his natural hair texture reminded him of childhood trauma many African children quietly endured. He said the pain of forcing a comb through dry and tightly coiled hair was something he believes many black South Africans can relate to.

A trip down memory lane

In the clip, the Springbok star is seen trying to push an afro comb through his hair. He uses force as his face tightens.

For many African families, neatly combed hair has long been associated with discipline and self-care. But for children with tightly coiled hair, especially 4C textures, dry combing can cause serious discomfort.

According to research, tightly coiled-hair developed as an adaptation to hot climates. The structure allows air to circulate close to the scalp, helping regulate temperature under intense sun. While it serves an important biological function, it also requires specific care. Without moisture or detangling products, combing can be painful.

See the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Kolisi’s honesty

Many South Africans related to the memory of being told to sit still while a comb was dragged through stubborn knots.

@Zethu_Qabaka commented:

“The comb you are using is weak. Do you know the one made with stainless steel?😭🤣”

@Sibhekuza_SomkaNzima said:

“I love how he speaks isiXhosa. It's so innocent.”

@AMISH wrote:

“😂😂At home, there was that one made of steel.🤣”

@sihle_kimberly commented:

“🤣😂That time you are young, and your mother is holding you like a small goat trying to run away.😭”

@Nyameka Hlapho said:

“That sound from your hair is very traumatic.🥺”

Siya Kolisi of the Hollywoodbets Sharks looks on during the Investec Champions Cup match between Hollywoodbets Sharks and Saracens on December 13, 2025 in Durban. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

More articles about Siya Kolisi

Siya Kolisi celebrated a proud father moment with his daughter Keziah, sharing an Instagram post that melted hearts.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi meets with two African football legends in a star-studded crossover moment in Cape Town, South Africa.

Siya Kolisi shared personal family moments after a United Rugby Championship victory for the Sharks over the weekend.

Siya Kolisi is making the most of his holiday downtime, relaxing by the coast and keeping active as he prepares for the next chapter of his rugby career.

Source: Briefly News