“Impact Will Not Be Forgotten”: Breede Valley Mayor Mourns Snake Handler André du Preez
- Mayor Antoinette Steyn from Breede Valley Municipality expressed condolences for snake handler André du Preez's tragic passing
- The Silverfox Snake Rescues founder was remembered for his dedication to wildlife education and community service
- The mayor also admired André's calm approach and extensive knowledge when it came to his profession
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
After the well-known Worcester, Western Cape Silverfox Snake Rescues founder, André du Preez, passed away from a spider bite, many people took to social media to mourn the heartbreaking loss. Breede Valley Executive Mayor Ald. Antoinette Steyn also sent her heartfelt condolences and shared her memories of the snake expert.
André, who suffered a viral infection after a brown button spider bit behind his ear, died peacefully on 19 February 2026, surrounded by his loved ones.
Breede Valley Municipality's Facebook account shared a message from the mayor, who described André as a trusted and familiar presence across the area and surrounding communities.
"His work was driven not by fear, but by respect for wildlife and a deep understanding of the important role reptiles play in the ecosystem."
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Steyn also highlighted his admirable calm approach, extensive knowledge, and willingness to assist residents, regardless of the time. The devoted snake handler was praised for his passion for education and awareness, as he regularly shared information and encouraged people to coexist safely with wildlife rather than resort to harming it.
The message concluded:
"We stand in solidarity with the Breede Valley community, his family, and loved ones during this time of mourning and honour the life and service of a man whose impact will not be forgotten."
Take a look at what the Mayor had to say in the Facebook post below:
3 Other stories about bites from animals
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a late-night snake relocation took an unexpected turn when a boomslang bit a handler's hand.
- A Limpopo man went viral on social media after he provoked a crocodile, which bit his leg after he put it in its mouth.
- A tragic pit bull attack claimed a man's life, prompting the local police to open an inquest into the incident.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za