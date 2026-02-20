Mayor Antoinette Steyn from Breede Valley Municipality expressed condolences for snake handler André du Preez's tragic passing

The Silverfox Snake Rescues founder was remembered for his dedication to wildlife education and community service

The mayor also admired André's calm approach and extensive knowledge when it came to his profession

Antoinette Steyn, the mayor of Breede Valley Municipality, sent her condolences to André du Preez's family. Image: Silverfox Snake Rescues, Breedevallei Munisipaliteit - Breede Valley Municipality

Source: Facebook

After the well-known Worcester, Western Cape Silverfox Snake Rescues founder, André du Preez, passed away from a spider bite, many people took to social media to mourn the heartbreaking loss. Breede Valley Executive Mayor Ald. Antoinette Steyn also sent her heartfelt condolences and shared her memories of the snake expert.

André, who suffered a viral infection after a brown button spider bit behind his ear, died peacefully on 19 February 2026, surrounded by his loved ones.

Breede Valley Municipality's Facebook account shared a message from the mayor, who described André as a trusted and familiar presence across the area and surrounding communities.

"His work was driven not by fear, but by respect for wildlife and a deep understanding of the important role reptiles play in the ecosystem."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Steyn also highlighted his admirable calm approach, extensive knowledge, and willingness to assist residents, regardless of the time. The devoted snake handler was praised for his passion for education and awareness, as he regularly shared information and encouraged people to coexist safely with wildlife rather than resort to harming it.

André regularly visited schools to educate children about the animals he loved. Image: Worcester Moslem Primary

Source: Facebook

The message concluded:

"We stand in solidarity with the Breede Valley community, his family, and loved ones during this time of mourning and honour the life and service of a man whose impact will not be forgotten."

Take a look at what the Mayor had to say in the Facebook post below:

3 Other stories about bites from animals

Source: Briefly News