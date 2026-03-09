A Western Cape woman building her own home on half an acre of land shared how she insulated her shack just in time for winter

She spotted a special on insulation material at her local hardware store and used it to line the walls and roof

People in the comments flooded the post with tips, prayers and encouragement, with many sharing what worked best for them

A woman doing some DIY work on her shack. Images: @egoli5070

A Moorreesburg woman who is building her own micro-farm and tiny home from scratch shared a video on 7 March 2026 that caught a lot of attention. TikTok user @egoli5070 posted the clip with the caption:

"My tiny house is now ready for winter after I installed insulation material. Cladding and ceiling will have to wait just a little longer."

In the video, she explained there was some chilly weather in her area, and so she decided to insulate her shack before winter set in. She showed herself cutting the woolly, blanket-like insulation material into pieces and fitting it into the wall panels and roof of her shack. She used a strong rope to secure it in place and made sure to fill every gap she could find, knowing that winter was already on its way.

Why insulating your home matters

Getting insulation in before winter starts is more important than many realise. According to building experts at Allstate Exteriors, proper insulation helps keep warmth in during winter and cool air in during summer. Without it, moisture can build up inside the walls over time, which can lead to mould, damage to the structure and even rust if there are metal fittings involved.

The type of insulation used also matters. The woolly, batt-style insulation she used is one of the more common options for DIY projects. It is important to wear gloves and protective clothing when handling it, though, as the tiny fibres can cause skin irritation if they come into contact with bare skin. It is also worth noting that some insulation materials can be flammable, which is something a few commenters pointed out in her video.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

People share tips for the woman's DIY project

South Africans came together in the comments section to give TikToker @egoli5070 advice on what they found helped when doing their own homes:

@Lame Rheeder🇧🇼🇳🇦 joked:

"I am so lazy I could have just used that insulation material as blankets."

@sidekicks🇿🇦 advised:

"Use plastic first, then the insulation. If rain comes in, you will have dampness."

@✅Sandi_cheiks✝️ warned:

"Just be very careful, that stuff is HIGHLY flammable 🔥🧯"

@Hleka Phela prayed:

"Above all, may God bless you with a fully furnished home in Jesus' name and may all your desires be met in him. Everyone is deserving of a beautiful home. Can't wait to see when He actually provides you with your debt-free home 🙏❤️🇿🇦"

@jacques Hamilton's daughter encouraged:

"May your tiny house, a.k.a. your home and sanctuary, be the best place to be and the most blessed place for you!!! Well done aunty on the FYP, do what you need to do to make your house a home!!!"

