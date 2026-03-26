A Johannesburg man living between South Africa and China put R500 worth of petrol to the test in China

He also got free gifts with his fill-up, something that had locals getting green with envy

People from all across the country flooded the comments comparing their own R500 petrol experiences

A man taking selfies. Images: @mabasou

Source: Facebook

A man who splits his time between Johannesburg and China gave South Africans something to think about after posting a petrol comparison video on 25 March 2026. The man asked one simple question: how much petrol can you get for R500 in China? Then he went to find out.

He explained in the video that R500 works out to roughly 200 Chinese yuan, based on the current exchange rate. As of 26 March 2026, and according to Wise Currency converter, one South African rand is worth approximately 0.41 Chinese yuan. This means that 500 rand converts to just over 203 yuan. He pulled into a petrol station in his home city in China. Along the way, he pointed out rows of electric vehicle charging stations lining the road. He went on to say that South Africa would probably look the same in about ten years.

At the petrol station, one litre of petrol costs 6.38 yuan, which works out to roughly R15.69 per litre at current exchange rates. After paying his 200 yuan, he walked away with 31.3 litres of petrol, a free pack of wipes and a complimentary car wash card. Back in South Africa, unleaded 95 petrol sits at around R22 per litre at the end of March 2026. The bottom line is that R500 gets you roughly 22 litres with no extras and no car wash card.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Netizens amazed by petrol prices in China

South Africans had a lot to say about the difference in Facebook user @mabasou's clip:

@Chamie Rakodi said:

"95 unleaded petrol is R22, so R500 gives you approximately 20 litres. No gifts, just window cleaning, and you have to tip the guys."

@Mambwe S M Tobias wrote:

"You guys are in heaven, neh, R15 per litre?"

@Tankiso Likotsi said:

"We get 25 litres for R500."

@Daniel Mokgawa added:

"South Africa R500 is 21 litres of diesel. No gifts. The petrol attendants don't even greet you."

@Fayaaz Karriem noted:

"24 litres in Cape Town, but the price is going up soon."

@Humberto Manoca shared:

"In Mozambique you get 31 litres diesel and 30 litres petrol, no gift."

@Edwin Gao Sebaeng asked:

"China's currency was way below our rand. Yoh, what happened?"

@Jamaica Love said:

"I'm busy packing my bags. Off to China."

@The Science Community replied to the ten-year prediction:

"Ten years, Mabaso? You mean 25 years."

A man in China, holding SA cash. Images: @mabasou

Source: Facebook

More on SA fuel prices and costs

Briefly News recently reported on a viral video showing diesel selling at nearly R30 a litre, sparking fears that some fuel stations may be taking advantage of gaps in the pricing system.

recently reported on a viral video showing diesel selling at nearly R30 a litre, sparking fears that some fuel stations may be taking advantage of gaps in the pricing system. A woman's Shein order started experiencing delays, and the reason had South Africans questioning how global fuel concerns were already hitting closer to home than expected.

A woman who stopped for petrol was told there were unexpected limits on how much she could buy.

Source: Briefly News