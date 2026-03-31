A man posted a TikTok video where he was exploring Walmart, and he told people some of the things he found

Walmart's opening in South Africa received mixed reactions, as people explored the brand and pricing that the store had to offer

The man posted a video after visiting Walmart, and he admitted that he saw a massive difference in price for a beloved treat on the beverage market

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A man was raving about a big bargain that he found at Walmart. The originally American superstore came to South Africa in 2025, competing with other major retailers.

Manshared the Walmart bargain he found in a TikTok video. Image: JC MLHET / Getty Images / @legzalmxhosa / TikTok

Source: UGC

The clip that the man shared was a big hit on social media. The clip that the man posted on 27 March was all about a product that he found was significantly cheaper at Walmart.

In a video on TikTok, @Igezalomxhosa went to Walmart when he made a video saying that he feels that the store is cheaper than others. The example that left him convinced was that Sir Fruit juice, which typically retails between R35 and R52, was from R20 at Walmart. A Massmart catalogue shows that a 1.5-litre of Sir Fruit costs R45.95. Watch the video of the man sharing the bargain below

South Africa discusses Walmart prices

Online users commented on the video, and many felt that Walmart was a gem for competitive pricing. The American chain store opened its first store in Africa on 20 November 2025 at the Clearwater Mall in Johannesburg. South Africans flooded the store on launch day and shared their honest thoughts. Most were intrigued by the American products readily available at Walmart and compared prices to local competitors. Read the comments people left about Walmart below:

Walmart's Sir Fruit price point impressed South Africans. Image: Sir Fruit / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Metja Mj was impressed by the prices:

'We buy Sir Juice for R40."

vuyisile_lesegoo_choma shared her experience with Walmart:

"Also their brand is cheap."

Ms.Mjuqu was amazed by the man's plug:

"R20?! That's a huge difference."

Somelele joked about Walmart's American origins:

"Ungathengi powder eggs apho wena🤣 (Do not put powdered eggs there)"

Ntombi Buyeye suggested a convenient way to shop at Walmart:

"Download their app banayo I order oko ….it works like Checkers 60sixty."

L3bogang.K noted the Walmart location:

"Things in Walmart are cheap because you spend more gas going there, idk if you get what I mean, but they are located in far areas."

ᏦᎷ🌸 agreed:

"I totally get this, can say the same thing about Makro😅."

Other Briefly News stories about Walmart

Briefly News visited Walmart's first opening in Johannesburg and gave an in-depth comparison between the South African and the American versions.

visited Walmart's first opening in Johannesburg and gave an in-depth comparison between the South African and the American versions. A TikTok creator posted a video comparing Walmart's delivery app to Checkers Sixty60, looking at the prices of their basic grocery purchases.

Many people were eager to go shopping after a woman explored Walmart and found all the American products.

A man posted a video about Walmart giving people a deep dive into the new store that opened in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News