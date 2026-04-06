A South African traveller compared grocery prices between Norway and South Africa, revealing striking differences

Prices for breakfast items and snacks at Eurospar sparked astonishment and reflection on affordability in the European country

Mixed reactions arose from South Africans regarding the high living costs revealed

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A South African woman compared South African and Norwegian prices from a Eurospar. Images: @travelwithlindi

Source: TikTok

A local travel content creator named Lindi, who has been staying in Norway, showed how much she paid in rands for items she bought at Eurospar. The price of the groceries left many South Africans on the fence.

Lindi, who shared her post on her TikTok account on 3 April 2026, stated that most of the items she purchased were for breakfast or snacks, some of which she forgot to document. Unlike the Spar stores in South Africa, Eurospar offers self-service, so Lindi scanned and packed her own groceries.

At the time of publication, one Norwegian Krone (NOK) was approximately R1.73.

Below are the groceries and prices in Norwegian Krone and South African rands:

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6 eggs: 34 NOK (R60)

34 NOK (R60) 100g ham: 37 NOK (R65)

37 NOK (R65) 120g cheese: 35 NOK (R61)

35 NOK (R61) 4 small yoghurts: 20 NOK (R35)

20 NOK (R35) 500g grapes (imported from South Africa): 50 NOK (R87)

50 NOK (R87) 200g focaccia: 30 NOK (R53)

30 NOK (R53) 1l oat milk: 34 NOK (R60)

34 NOK (R60) 1.5l Coca-Cola Zero: 40 NOK (R70)

40 NOK (R70) 2 pastries: 35 NOK (R61)

"Something that shocked me was that a plastic bag cost 6.75 NOK (R11.70)."

Lindi, who suggested cooking one's own meals is more budget-friendly, also had a fish soup and bread priced at 360 NOK, approximately R625. However, the price was included in a tour she was on.

Take a look at the TikTok post below:

The occasional solo traveller added:

"I didn’t provide the prices to discourage anyone from going there, as it is a beautiful country, but just to plan accordingly."

Price difference stuns South Africans

While some South Africans were in utter disbelief to see the prices converted to rands, others didn't seem to have an issue.

An astonished @bayokhazimla_ wrote:

"Focaccia bread being cheaper than Coke is crazy."

@love.byter stated in the comment section:

"Considering the quality of life in Norway, this is reasonable."

@justin.beukes shared their opinion with South Africans:

"Guys, I personally think our economy is not that bad."

@tso_ntuli said to Lindi:

"Thanks for the insight. Now I know to pack my own bags and some dry noodles."

@mx.tea2021 commented under the post:

"Without even converting into rands, it seems like groceries are also pricey on that side."

Lindi responded to the TikTok user:

"It seems to be the case, but it is way more affordable than eating out."

Eurospar is found across Europe, including the Republic of Ireland, as seen above. Image: @DonegalDaily

Source: Twitter

3 Other stories about Spar

In another article, Briefly News reported that a local woman named Faith revealed that, after eight years, she left her job at Spar. She shared pictures of her old and new workspaces.

reported that a local woman named Faith revealed that, after eight years, she left her job at Spar. She shared pictures of her old and new workspaces. A wealthy woman shared a heartwarming video of herself giving back 10% of her daily earnings to strangers shopping at Spar. Her kind actions deeply touched social media users.

Japanese adventurer Gump Suzuki arrived in Cape Town in January 2025 after his seven-month journey across Africa. The then 34-year-old rickshaw traveller received a warm welcome from Spar staff members, who offered him refreshments.

Source: Briefly News