“Afriforum”: Woman Shares Her Feelings on Jan Van Riebeeck Not Dominating School History Books
- A viral video sparked conversation as a woman questioned AfriForum’s silence while reacting to changes in how South African history is being taught in schools
- The shift in the curriculum has people talking, as it moves away from a long-standing focus and introduces a broader view of the country’s past
- Online reactions continued to grow as the discussion highlighted deeper tensions around history, identity, and whose stories are prioritised in education
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A simple question shared online quickly turned into a much bigger conversation about history, identity, and power. As reactions pour in, the debate reveals deeper layers about what’s taught in schools and why it matters more than ever.
A woman’s reaction to changes in South Africa’s history curriculum sparked conversation online after she openly questioned the silence of AfriForum. The clip, shared by lindiforchange, came as discussions grew around the reduced emphasis on Jan van Riebeeck in school history books. She said she is happy because kids at school will no longer just read about Jan, but the full history of the country.
Emfuleni municipality conditions sparked outrage after viral video exposed sewage leaks, potholes and neglect
User @lindiforchange expressed that she had been waiting to hear a response, especially given the organisation’s recent presence in public debates. Her tone blended humour with critique, as she referenced ongoing tensions and previous claims that had already drawn strong reactions online.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
The conversation ties into broader proposed changes to how history is taught in schools. For years, lessons often began with van Riebeeck’s arrival in 1652, placing colonial history at the centre of South Africa’s story. The revised curriculum aims to shift that perspective by giving more space to African histories that existed long before colonial contact.
Curriculum changes spark national debate
Under the new approach, learners would engage more deeply with indigenous communities such as the Khoi and San, as well as broader African civilisations and knowledge systems. Colonial figures would still be included, but no longer as the dominant starting point of the narrative.
Education planners have positioned the changes as a way to create balance rather than erase history, arguing that earlier curricula leaned too heavily on European perspectives. The goal is to present a fuller picture of the country’s past, one that reflects its depth and diversity.
Still, the proposed shift has divided opinion. Some see it as a necessary correction that allows learners to better understand African heritage, while others worry about how certain historical figures may be repositioned. Regardless of where people stand, the conversation reflects a broader effort to rethink identity and representation in post-apartheid South Africa.
Check out the TikTok video below:
Here’s what Mzansi said
Uncle Werner commented:
“I couldn’t care less, I’m more concerned about fuel prices, basic needs and my family.”
Naledi said:
“Personally, I don’t think removing Jan van Riebeeck will change the status quo of politics.”
Ian really commented:
“I’ve never had a sleepless night about that.”
Riaan asked:
“Why don’t you tell us who the beginning of South Africa was? I’d like to know.”
JOBENATION wrote:
“Straight to the point.”
Mumsy said:
“Love you with a passion.”
BelenWilkinson wrote:
“We’ve dug deep into our indigenous history, which was conveniently erased.”
LEE Sandra Mara said:
“100 per cent correct.”
SENZHEALTH wrote:
“Love this.”
vhsnam commented:
“Jan van Riebeeck enslaved both indigenous and European people.”
3 Other Briefly News stories related to Jan Van Riebeeck
- According to the records in history, the first white person to set foot in South Africa established a Dutch settlement in Cape Town is Jan Van Riebeeck.
- Economic Freedom Fighters president, Julus Malema, said 6 April 1652 was not the beginning of South African history but that of dispossession.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa sparked debate after claiming the Cape shipping route “always existed” during a recent speech.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za