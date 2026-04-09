A viral video sparked conversation as a woman questioned AfriForum’s silence while reacting to changes in how South African history is being taught in schools

The shift in the curriculum has people talking, as it moves away from a long-standing focus and introduces a broader view of the country’s past

Online reactions continued to grow as the discussion highlighted deeper tensions around history, identity, and whose stories are prioritised in education

A simple question shared online quickly turned into a much bigger conversation about history, identity, and power. As reactions pour in, the debate reveals deeper layers about what’s taught in schools and why it matters more than ever.

The picture on the left showed Lindi speaking on camera, with text overlay discussing how Jan van Riebeeck was not the true beginning of South Africa. Image: @lindiforchange

Source: TikTok

A woman’s reaction to changes in South Africa’s history curriculum sparked conversation online after she openly questioned the silence of AfriForum. The clip, shared by lindiforchange, came as discussions grew around the reduced emphasis on Jan van Riebeeck in school history books. She said she is happy because kids at school will no longer just read about Jan, but the full history of the country.

User @lindiforchange expressed that she had been waiting to hear a response, especially given the organisation’s recent presence in public debates. Her tone blended humour with critique, as she referenced ongoing tensions and previous claims that had already drawn strong reactions online.

The conversation ties into broader proposed changes to how history is taught in schools. For years, lessons often began with van Riebeeck’s arrival in 1652, placing colonial history at the centre of South Africa’s story. The revised curriculum aims to shift that perspective by giving more space to African histories that existed long before colonial contact.

Curriculum changes spark national debate

Under the new approach, learners would engage more deeply with indigenous communities such as the Khoi and San, as well as broader African civilisations and knowledge systems. Colonial figures would still be included, but no longer as the dominant starting point of the narrative.

Education planners have positioned the changes as a way to create balance rather than erase history, arguing that earlier curricula leaned too heavily on European perspectives. The goal is to present a fuller picture of the country’s past, one that reflects its depth and diversity.

Still, the proposed shift has divided opinion. Some see it as a necessary correction that allows learners to better understand African heritage, while others worry about how certain historical figures may be repositioned. Regardless of where people stand, the conversation reflects a broader effort to rethink identity and representation in post-apartheid South Africa.

The picture on the left showed Lindi mid-conversation in a close-up shot, while the right side displayed a painted portrait of Jan van Riebeeck in traditional attire. Image: @lindiforchange

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Uncle Werner commented:

“I couldn’t care less, I’m more concerned about fuel prices, basic needs and my family.”

Naledi said:

“Personally, I don’t think removing Jan van Riebeeck will change the status quo of politics.”

Ian really commented:

“I’ve never had a sleepless night about that.”

Riaan asked:

“Why don’t you tell us who the beginning of South Africa was? I’d like to know.”

JOBENATION wrote:

“Straight to the point.”

Mumsy said:

“Love you with a passion.”

BelenWilkinson wrote:

“We’ve dug deep into our indigenous history, which was conveniently erased.”

LEE Sandra Mara said:

“100 per cent correct.”

SENZHEALTH wrote:

“Love this.”

vhsnam commented:

“Jan van Riebeeck enslaved both indigenous and European people.”

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Source: Briefly News