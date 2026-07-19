A cash-in-transit robbery took place in Durban near the N3 Sherwood off-ramp on 18 July 2026

A vehicle was set alight during the heist, sending thick black smoke billowing across the highway median

South Africans watching the footage online questioned why cash is still being moved this way

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A cash-in-transit robbery unfolded near the N3 Sherwood off-ramp in Durban on 18 July 2026. An explosion left a vehicle engulfed in flames and drew a crowd of shaken onlookers.

A CIT heist in Durban was caught on camera and shared on social media. Image: @newsnexussa/ Facebook

Source: TikTok

Footage captured at the scene, just minutes after the incident, showed thick black smoke rising from a burning vehicle on the highway median. A police officer in uniform was visible near a marked patrol vehicle, while bystanders moved closer to the wreckage. The narrator behind the camera noted that the robbery had taken place roughly ten minutes earlier and that details on the amount stolen were not yet available. Watch the moment the explosion went off near the N3 Sherwood off-ramp:

Traffic continued to move in the background as emergency personnel and onlookers walked past the remains of a vehicle ablaze. Watch CIT heist aftermath below:

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Mzansi reacts to the Durban CIT heist

South Africans had plenty to say in the comments on TikToker @newsnexussa's clip:

@Le chouchou DeLa Diaspora🇿🇦 wrote:

"Back to the business 🧑‍💼"

@nonoza said:

"SA is back to reality now 😏"

@njango21 noted:

"The army should help to protect these cash-in-transit robberies"

@Vuvu asked:

"But where are the police on the road when such things happen"

@Daz 💕 Deshnie 💐💐💐 shared:

"Nothing new yet money is still being transported this way."

@cheezy joked:

"These guys left nothing on the floor, not even a cent"

Other Briefly News stories about CIT heists

Source: Briefly News