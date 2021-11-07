A talented fashion designer was faced with a difficult decision, give up the career she had been working on for 10 years or look after her daughter

In the end, it wasn't a choice at all and Wendy-Leigh Cousins has never been happier

The lockdown created a whole new set of challenges that ended up creating new opportunities that she never knew existed

Wendy-Leigh Cousins is an extremely talented young lady with big dreams for the future. She spoke to Briefly News about how she got into the game and her plans for the future.

She studied fashion design and worked closely within the corporate fashion industry. However, when her first child was born with health complications Wendy made a huge change to her life.

Wendy-Leigh Cousins quit her corporate career to focus on what was really important. Photo credit: @indigo_and_ivory_designs_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She quit her corporate career and put her energy into her family. She moved in with her in-laws. When Holly, her daughter started playschool she had the amazing idea of starting her own business.

Wendy founded Indigo and Ivory Designs. Her business initially focussed on planning weddings and providing stationery and design solutions.

Wendy creates amazing stationery for weddings and events. Photo credit: @indigo_and_ivory_designs_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Lockdown and another change

When South Africa went into lockdown Wendy had to find a way to increase the scope of her work. She took the opportunity to reskill herself in digital illustration which allowed her to design far more and she was able to launch a brand new product.

Her 2022 Stationery Capsule is planned for release soon and she will have a dedicated website up and running soon.

Advice for aspiring designers

Wendy had some great advice for aspiring designers.

"Figure out what you would essentially do for free-I designed all my friends and families wedding stationery and I happily did it for free, it inspired me so much.

Once you have figured that out, figure out how to make it profitable-keep pivoting and correcting as you go. But mostly- just START-would be my greatest advice."

South Africa and the future

Wendy sees South Africa as the land of opportunity and the key to prosperity is being able to innovate and become self-employable. She ended by telling Briefly News that with the right mindset people can keep moving onwards and upwards.

