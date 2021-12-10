A local woman was terribly sad to discover that her beloved uncle decided to feast on her pet rabbit

Some local Twitter users find the post funny and say they would have done the same because a rabbit produces a delicious stew

Briefly News looks at this unique story from a Tshwane-based lady who says her dad broke the bad news to her

A local lady is so disappointed as she discovered her uncle had a feast on her pet. The Twitter account holder is so disappointed to the extent she headed to social media.

@PaulinaM1306 says she bought herself a rabbit as a pet but her father had just called to break the news that her uncle just ate it. The woman is now wondering who can eat a pet but Mzansi social networkers are sharing words of comfort.

Briefly News also takes a look at the reactions from local peeps who also say they would also eat the beautiful pet. The woman wrote on the timeline:

“So I bought myself a rabbit… forgot it back home and this morning my dad tells me my uncle ate my rabbit. Who eats a pet?”

Paulina says her uncle decided to feast on her pet rabbit and Mzansi is reacting. Image: @PaulinaM1306/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Malstapiwa said:

“I would have done the same l had three, ate em all last December very tasty those ones.....and the meat is soo soft...”

@NMissPoison15 said:

“Soon you'll be eating crocodile.”

@NubianPule said:

“Askies. Someone wants to bring his rabbits to my house when he goes on festive holidays and I told him that am going to eat the rabbit’s meat is very nice when grilled.

@TMgubhela said:

“If I was your uncle, even if you didn't forget it at home, I would have followed you and stole it, rabbit stew is elite.”

@BrianMatonsi said:

“Only dogs and cats are classified as pets for black people. The rest are food.”

@DimaOnzima said:

“What? My daughter had one, we used to take him with us whenever we go to Mpumalanga and everyone would joke about eating him. All I could say is just dare! People will see you hopping around."

@NgwqakAlbert said:

“Hebanna. He doesn't know that rabbits are also kept as pets. I know there are people who still hunt those in the bushes but most of those that are kept as pets are mostly white, unlike the wild ones.”

