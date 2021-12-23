A video of a baby enjoying her first bite of a pizza has gone viral with many calling on pizza joints to employ her as their new brand ambassador

In the 10-second TikTok video, a blonde girl child who is seated at the kitchen table is offered a bit of a slice of pizza by her mother

The future foodie's facial expression is what users cannot get enough of with many commenting that she went to food nirvana

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A baby girl has become TikTok’s latest sensation after her mother posted a video of her eating pizza for the first time. Image: @oh_shoot_girl/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A 10-second video of a tiny tot eating pizza for the first time has gone viral with many users wanting the baby to become a brand ambassador for a well-known pizza franchise.

The video, which has 5.8 million views, sees a blonde girl seated at a kitchen table. Her mother then asks if she wants a bite of her pizza, which looks like a margarita. Her mother @oh_shoot_girl, tells the little girl:

“Do you want some pizza? Mmmmm … take small bites.”

The baby then leans over and takes a bite, which sends her straight to what looks like food heaven. The future foodies closes her eyes as she enjoys the delectable Italian cuisine.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

TikTok users cannot get enough of the adorable photo and reacted positively.

The baby girl’s mother @oh_shoot_girl captioned the video:

“Thank you all for the views, likes and positive comments! So happy our girl could bring some joy to your day.”

Mo Mustafa said:

“LMFAO she felt that in her soul.”

Not impersonating commented:

“Oh good heavens”

Corey said:

“I felt that.”

Cleverly Chloé said:

“Not the eyeroll.”

Sweet Looks said:

“Her life just changed.”

Kimberly Santosco476 commented:

"She saw god for a while."

Rhea added:

"Sick release of dopamine."

AbbieHerbert said:

"This is everything omg."

The gorgeous girl's mother later tagged several pizza franchises asking if they would consider her as brand ambassador.

"If you are looking for a brand ambassador, she is available."

“The cutest”: Mzansi warmed by video of adorable baby eating apple from daddy

Briefly News also wrote about a proud South African mother who shook Mzansi social media after posting a video of her little baby.

The baby boy can be seen feasting on a delicious apple and it seems fascinated by the tasty and juicy fruit. The proud mom says the father gave the little one something to keep busy with and indeed, the child is engaging the sweet fruit.

At the same time, the young man may be rubbing her toothless gums against the apple as it is seen really having a good time.

South Africans are in love with the cute child’s clip and Briefly News brings you this beautiful and heartwarming story.

The mother, @Mosa_Thamae’s Instagram bio suggests she is an aspiring chartered accountant and she is married to her loving husband.

Source: Briefly.co.za