South Africans are in disbelief after seeing a video of a young boy doing an accurate impression of a British soccer commentator

Twitter user @Ntobeko_Bblv, who hails from Durban and has 13.3K followers, shared the hilarious clip on Twitter and peeps can't get enough

Social media users were in awe of the young man's abilities and praised him for his passionate performance

A youngster’s impression of a British sports commentator has gotten Mzansi rolling over with laughter. Image: @Ntobeko_Bblv/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Sports enthusiast iNtobeko yamaChunu, who goes by the Twitter handle @Ntobeko_Bblv, took to social media to share a video of a talented lad lip-syncing to a soccer broadcast.

In the video clip 4.805 likes; 112 quote tweets and 1.263 retweets the young man can be imitating a British soccer commentator with such accuracy it has left Saffas speechless and they have praised him for his passion.

Twitter user @Ntobeko_Bblv, who has 13.3K followers, posted the clip with the caption:

“Will have to download TikTok just to watch him... It’s the passion he has for football and match commentating for me.”

The Durban lass, who describes herself online as an optimistic and spontaneous ambivert, received many reactions to her viral post.

@ValentinoBalbon said:

“Is that his voice lot he’s lip syncing?

@stiggabyte said :

“By this tweet I can tell you don't watch football.”

@Ntobeko_Bblv said :

“Oh Wow! Thank you for his TikTok handle.”

@Ntobeko_Bblv wrote:

“Where is this guy from vele, he is so damn good at what he's doing.”

@KabeloShirinda6 said:

“·I think he is from Kenya.”

@CarterMakaz reacted:

“He is good shame.”

@Sine12356 wrote:

“This was the best moment, I stored this video to watch it in future.”

@TheGreatEnabler added:

“What an interesting fella... and his passion... In most of his Vids I swear he'd make you to not wanna miss a soccer match.”

@Ntobeko_Bblv said:

“That’s how I mostly feel.”

@DMubatsiri said :

"Hahahahaha brilliant, I loved the one he did for Salah's brilliant goal. Peter Drury has to see this guy.”

@manyosi62 said:

“Ooh what a passion and a talent.”

@Workersday added:

“Whaaaw! This is so heart-warming. This is all your work mate.”

@xolisa_L said:

“You know it’s so adorable to see a lady with kinda writings on football!”

