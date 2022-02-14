KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans made an interesting catch recently after being called out by a KZN family

Using his special torch, instead of finding the suspected brown and yellow snake, Evans discovered a shoe instead

The family was a bit embarrassed but embraced the funny moment, much to the entertainment of several online users

Popular snake rescuer Nick Evans made an unlikely discovery recently after being called out by a KZN family to rescue a snake.

Nick Evans recently discovered an old, chewed shoe which was mistaken for a snake. Image: Nick Evans Snake Rescuer/Facebook

Sharing the experience on Facebook, Evans said he was surprised to find out that the snake he had been asked to capture was nothing more than an old shoe.

“The family thought it was a brown and yellow snake. Unsurprisingly, it didn't move an inch in 20 minutes. My bright JETBeam South Africa torch lit up the room, focusing on the shoe, leaving the family a tad embarrassed. The dog had clearly been enjoying chewing on it. Shame, nice people, and we had a laugh about it afterward,” said Evans humorously.

The hot weather has kept the snake enthusiast very busy this summer. His fans responded with positive and funny comments on the post:

Kamal Batchu wrote:

“Nick you often run out without your flip-flops... Careful where you leave them. You may give someone a heart attack.”

Elize Nolte commented:

“What a relief. With so many snakes finding their way into homes, a shoe is good.”

Shells Vine-Saunders replied:

“Good to have a laugh sometimes.”

Be Li Nah said:

“I normally try to spot the snake before reading what's being said and hey shame I had to give up.”

Fiona Katergarakis reacted:

“What a funny story.”

Snake rescuer Nick Evans shattered after black mamba dies from human inflicted wound

In a related story, Briefly News previously reported that snake rescuer Nick Evans was left saddened after the death of a black mamba. After being called out to a home in Moseley Park, Durban, Evans managed to track the mamba down and rescue it before realising it was severely injured.

Evans said the homeowners usually call him when they come across snakes so he believes one of their neighbours may have shot the animal with a pellet gun. Evans quickly put the slithery catch into a bucket before rushing off to Dangerous Creatures at Ushaka Sea World to save its life.

Due to the massive internal bleeding suffered by the mamba, it died in the hands of the staff who tended to it. Evans has urged those who come across animals to not injure them with anything but to rather call him or someone else to have them removed.

