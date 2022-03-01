TikTok user Sasha Alexandra posted a clip on the platform of her family and online users are shook

The clip showed off a few pictures of both the mom and dad and finally Alexandra, herself, and highlighted the family's genetics

The post blew up online, gathering over 4 million views on the popular app with many viewers living for the mom

Social media user and content creator Sasha Alexandra shocked the internet after posting a TikTok video of her parents and herself. The clip started off by showing a few pictures of her mom then switched to her dad and finally to herself.

The post showed off the incredible genetics of the family while also giving users a sneak peek into the relationship between her parents.

Gaining over 4 million views as well as over 20 000 comments, the post went viral fast. While many of the comments were of people who were shocked at the family's genetics, a large portion of people were living for her mom's model-like beauty.

Take a look at the viral post below:

Social media users cannot believe how attractive the family is

Duolingo said:

"Genetics don’t work that way for me."

@Goran wrote:

"Your family won the genetic lottery."

@Tinx shared:

"Your mom is the most stunning person I’ve ever seen."

@Aileenchristineee commented:

"The most stunning family, wow."

@Eden responded with:

"It just kept getting better."

@Malmo_Landskrona_Hbg_Cph added:

"Wow, you have the hottest parents in the world."

