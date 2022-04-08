A viral video of a son making cellphone sounds and fooling his father in the process was posted on Twitter

Peeps were in stitches after seeing the father, who was none the wiser, checking his phone to see if he got a new message

Some people were amazed by the rare vocal talent and predicted a great future for the young man, while others were reminded of their childhood

A hilarious video of a boy pranking his dad went viral online. It showed the young man imitating the sounds that message notifications make on a phone, amazing tweeps with his unusual talent.

In the clip, the father of the naughty boy is seen checking his phone every time his son makes that sound, unaware that it came from him. After several checks, the father decided to investigate further when it became apparent to him that his son was the culprit.

A dad was pranked by his son, who fooled him into thinking he was receiving a message by mimicking a notification sound. Image: @TheFigen/Twitter, Getty Images

The prank caused havoc on Twitter as peeps rolled on the floor with laughter. Some Tweeps were reminded of their childhood and admitted to having the same gift. Others predicted a great future for the young man because of his talent.

@ScottAlexPhoto said:

"I use to make the sound of a flash warming up (high pitched sound) while my dad would pack away photo equipment after a shoot. He’d hear the sound and start rifling through his bags because he didn’t want batteries to drain. I got the same response ."

@Marshall_TryOut said:

@1stEstra said:

"Comedians have made millions impersonating cell phones, trucks, and many other things and people. This kid is very cool and annoying to his family I'm sure. What great futures are made of as long as dad realizes and appreciates the talent. (Mocking Birds do car alarms.)"

@Darth_Meow said:

@3rdmindsEyE said:

"Now you know if it's at the point where the children are making fun of your situation, it's bad and that's all I have to say about that!!! lol ."

“Hahaha”: Mzansi in stitches as young girl pranks her dad in a funny video

In another pranking video, Briefly News reported that a young girl decided to upload her video pranking her father and pretending to shoot it for a scholarship application. The beautiful girl said her father is her inspiration and that the dad was convicted for nearly 25 years after killing his neighbour’s dog.

According to the young lady who introduces herself as Reitumetse Twala, the animal was barking at night and her father couldn’t sleep. So, he decided to kill it. The ambitious woman continues to say her dad didn’t get a job after serving his time and became a sex worker. The father is seen standing next to the lady and agrees to everything the girl says.

However, the girl later bursts into laughter and the dad decided to disappear in front of the camera as he replied in isiZulu, "Uthe ngivume (You said I must agree)." Posted by @PecheAfrica, the clip is attracting funny reactions.

