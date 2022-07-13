A video of a father asking his daughter what she wants to be in the future has been circulating online

The girl explains that she’d like to be a prayer warrior or a doctor, with hopes that either occupation would help decrease his big head

The irritated dad can be heard responding in annoyance and South African netizens could not help but laugh

An ambitious and witty girl had cyber citizens laughing out loud after she revealed what her hopes for the future are and how they involve her father- well, her father’s head.

A video shared on Twitter by @AdvoBarryRoux shows the father and daughter laying together as they capture the video. The father proceeds to ask the girl what she wants to be in the future, to which she responds that she has two ambitions.

Saffas were never ready for a witty baby girl's ambitions concerning her father's head. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The first is to be a prayer warrior, and the second is to be a doctor. She goes on to explain that she hopes to get baptised at the age of 14 so that she can pray for his head to go down. She said if prayer doesn’t work, then she hopes to finish her medical degree and operate on his skull and brain.

The annoyed father simply responds by saying: “Idiot!”

South African social media users could not help but respond to the funny footage with laughter and witty remarks.

@earthtoEE wrote:

“Nauuurr this will never not kill me.”

@UgwuOkoro replied:

“If prayer doesn't work. Medical will work.”

@Willian_M21 commented:

“ daddy said, idiot.”

@ZukoMndayi1 replied:

“This video still kills me with laughter .”

Video of father and daughter slaying 1st dance at wedding goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that a father and daughter wowed the crowd and scores of cyber citizens with their amazing performance at a wedding.

The special father-daughter moment is during the celebration when the bride honours their father, and it represents the gratitude they have for their father's love as they enter a new phase of life. At best, this dance can provide a sweet moment of family connection; at worst, it can feel a little antiquated

A video that captured a young woman and her father taking centre stage in a vibey fashion was shared by Anisha K (@anishakayy) and shows her and her pops dance gracefully together as they demonstrate a classic dance before doing the most!

Source: Briefly News