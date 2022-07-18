Ziphozonke Phuphu Masondo shared a post about how his loving grandmother blessed him unexpectedly

In a cute Facebook post, he revealed that she gave him R350 to use towards petrol to his surprise

He compared the gesture to receiving SASSA R350 grant and Mzansi netizens couldn’t help but crack jokes

Grandmothers are golden! A man took to social media to share how his grandmother blessed him in the most thoughtful yet unexpected way.

Ziphozonke Phuphu Masondo shared a post about how his gogo sneaked him some money for petrol which amounted to R350. He further joked that it is the same amount as the SASSA Social Relief of Distress Grant.

A man was surprised with fuel money by his thoughtful grandmother. Image: Ziphozonke Phuphu Masondo/Facebook

“Gogo came to me with her Hands folded filled with smiles all over her face, and I was like “engabe usuphezu kwani” and she sat next to me, wangibamba isandla wathi “miiii, ufake u petrol” mangithi nhlaaaaaaa.. hawwww u Gogo ungiphe u R350❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” wrote Ziphozonke on Facebook.

He said the feeling was far better than the feeling of getting paid.

“I was like “Aibo gogo, you serious” and she said “you’re not the only one with money la endlini”. I love my granny. Kant kum’nandi kanje ukuhola u R350,” Ziphozonke added.

While some Mzansi netizens marvelled at the sweet gesture by the old lady, others poked fun at Ziphozonke mocking those who look forward to the grant.

Ndumiso Msane responded:

“Lo Gogo uthwele ngeke, wavele wakupha ngosuku nje umuholo wethu wenyanga.”

Bahlerh Mlondo reacted:

“Zavele zazehlelaumholo wami kantii ukugogo.”

Hlomla Zondanii commented:

“So wish I had a granny usiphathe kahle isalukazi awu torho❤️”

Amanda Amanda replied:

“Uze umphathe kahle ugogo ave benothando oluyismanga Nkulunkulu ade amkhusele ❤”

Siyabonga Lebohang Sikhakhane said:

“Tshele ugogo ukuthi unaye njalo omunye umzukulu uvinjwe ukuthi akanawo uR350 ngab umazi kahle.”

