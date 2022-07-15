A video of a taxi driving on its own as the driver observes from outside has been circulating online

The footage was posted on TikTok and shows the driver controlling and steering the car from the outside before he leaves it to move on its own

The South African cyber community was left divided on the incident, as some found it funny and others irresponsible

A video of a gusty taxi driver pulling an eyebrow-raising stunt while carrying passengers - several of whom were schoolchildren - left netizens divided.

The footage was posted on TikTok by user @myfather758 and shows a minibus vehicle proceeding forward as the driver controls it from outside while mounted on the side.

Mzansi shared their thoughts and reactions to a taxi driver pulling a stunt with passengers on board. Image: @myfather758/TikTok

He is later seen jumping off the vehicle and watching it drive on its own with the passengers on board. He even laughs and interacts with one of the schoolchildren from outside the vehicle as it moves.

He rushes back to the car as it mounts the pavement and steers it back onto the road before he jumps in and continues driving.

While some netizens found the footage funny, many others were left concerned for the safety of the children and even referred to the man as reckless.

Underground Cloud remarked:

“He must pray Fikile Mbalula doesn't see this.”

Vucyvistosmtshali shared:

“Kumnandi niyahleka anikhuzi uMalume edlala ngeMoto enezingane or anendaba ngoba akuzona ezenu lezingane ezigibela leMoto.”

Zamani Mokale wrote:

“Bazali please don't recommend this taxi for school transport ngoba niyokhalela izingane zenu.”

Luuh C replied:

“Yabo this thing yokuhlala nezingane eskathi esiningi you end up acting exactly like them.”

Nosipho❣ asked:

“ Kwenzakalan manj ngo malume wengane?”

mnce2602 reacted:

“Isdomu lesi. Umphakathi wakithi uyahleka kodwa jesu omkhulu.”

