Muso Lin Dough tugged at South African's hearts in a video of him gifting his son a really cool innovation

The excited boy can be seen celebrating and dancing for joy as he finds out what's waiting for him behind the garage door

Mzansi peeps feel all warm and fuzzy inside as they congratulate the son on his blessing, as well as Lin Dough's parenting

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Lin Dough's son reacting to his gift has touched the hearts of many South Africans. Images: Lin Dough/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Famous South African musician Lin Dough has set the hearts of many South Africans ablaze on Facebook by sharing a video of him gifting his son a well-deserved present for his hard work at school.

The boy can be seen cautiously opening the garage door, hiding his gift. As the door is opening, you can hear the father saying (in IsiZulu):

"I bought him a surprise because he passed well."

The garage door slowly opens, and you can see the anticipation of the boy as he eagerly awaits to see what it is. Lin Dough sons excitement then erupts in a flurry of fancy dance moves, showing how much he appreciates his rightfully earned gift with the quote on the Facebook post being:

"Promised my son a hoverboard since he did great in this 2 terms eSkoleni."

The caption of the post itself is also heartwarming, with Lin Dough stating:

"His joy is therapy for me❤️"

Many South African rallied behind Lin Dough and his happy son, celebrating the gift-giving as well as Lin Dough's dedication as a father:

Mthoza Masina said:

"I followed you when ubafoza was young ,this man isn't trying to prove to anyone nor impress people guys this is legit..so much love for these 2."

Kamogelo Kepaletswe commented:

"He will grow up to be a gentleman s.ince he is raised by one. You are doing a great job."

Silindile Ngwenya mentioned:

"You the best dad one could ever ask for. God bless you with everything you wish for."

Sammy Nqobo commented:

"Best father in the world, keep on doing wonderful things for your son ❤ Love you both."

Some users also commented on the son's jiggy dance moves:

Lilitha Jezile said:

"I love the dance, children are literally God’s heart!"

Wendy Kgato mentioned:

"His dance moves improve every day."

Parents surprise daughter with snazzy new Mini Cooper, South Africans begging to be adopted

In other wholesome stories, Briefly News previously reported on A young South African woman standing in disbelief as her parents surprised her with a brand new ride. The car isn't entry-level either, it's a sporty-looking Mini Cooper.

Mahle Khumalo shared her speedy surprise on Twitter. The post went viral with tons of Mzansi tweeps congratulating her, and playfully showing their jealousy.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News