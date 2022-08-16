A local lady took to social media to share how much her mother plans to ask for when the time comes for her lobola negotiations

The lobola is dependent on several factors as determined by the bride-to-be’s family and for @PholosoM_’s mom it depends on the affordability to pay it back

This is because the mother is convinced that her daughter might not last long as a married woman

A South African woman got many peeps’ attention after sharing what her mother will be asking for her lobola as well as the reason behind it.

A lady had many peeps talking after disclosing that her mom plans to ask for R5K toward her lobola. Image: @PholosoM_ /Twitter

Source: Twitter

The lobola process is an African custom by which a bridegroom's family makes a payment in cattle or cash to the bride's family shortly before the marriage. It can also be referred to as the "bride price" or "dowry" and mainly serves to bring the two families together.

The price of the lobola varies and is dependent on several factors as determined by the bride-to-be’s family. Twitter user @PholosoM_ had several netizens giggling after she shared that her mother plans to ask for a meagre R5 000 when the time comes for her to get married.

“My mom said she wants 5k for my lobola her explanation; “Should they bring you back, I can pay them back”,” @PholosoM_ wrote in a tweet.

Apart from being amused by her mother’s sentiments and reasoning, many women shared similar experiences in the comments.

@MohauSam asked:

“Isn't it against culture to return the lobola even ka divorce?”

@Ayanda_mthatha commented:

“My grandmother said she wants nothing yena coz she knows ngeke ndihlale .”

@Missdirero replied:

“Tell her to charge any amount because magadi ga boele morago .”

@skwan098 wrote:

"Wena ufana no buti he gave the uncles 50k only fr them to bring back 35k...... Reason being the father of the bride said he's not selling his daughter off Buh he's building a strong bond between the two families that don't involve money. If possible he would let her go for free.”

@Masa_Modise reacted:

“ risk management, nnaka.”

@NubianSen said:

“Your mother is a nice person. Mine told them she’s not a bank. Chelete ya jewa!!”

