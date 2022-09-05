A caring man took to the socials to share a sad story of how his baby mama abandoned their child and how the kid is now asking for her

The topic has drawn quite a few individuals online, with many noting how it's usually the man who abandons the family

Mzansi peeps had a lot to say when it came to the topic, with many giving some well-thought advice

A considerate father went online to share a story about how his baby mama left their kid and that the child is now asking for her.

@Mthoko90070958 is the gent who posted the sad tale on Twitter, where many gathered to give their two cents on the issue.

The single father details how the baby mama left him and their daughter when she was 8 months old and how the now 8-year-old wants to see her mom even though the dad wants nothing to do with her.

The man also mentioned how the baby mama wants nothing to do with the child, which drew a lot of attention to Mzansi peeps because it's usually the man who abandons the household.

South Africans had a lot to say about the situation, with many chiming in on what the dad should do while others made a few silly but harmless comments. See the responses below:

@Benedic28871317 posted:

"We need to have an open discussion about deadbeat mothers."

@Khanya_Nolz1 said:

"Tell her the truth, as painful as it is, because she will keep on asking where her mom is. As parents, we need to be honest with our kids."

@KholofeloKhosi2 commented:

"Speak to the mother first and hear if she’s willing, to avoid her rejecting your daughter in her face."

@lungidosh mentioned:

"Tell her the truth be as gentle as u possibly can. If u are emotionally ready make contact with ur ex and ask for a meet and greet."

@Shazlove111 shared:

"Tell her the truth."

@KaraboKbmags posted:

"Get into therapy with your baby girls. Prepare her that her mother may not want to be a mother to her."

@RTmmane said:

"Tag her for us, we will have a meeting with her as ur Twitter family members. We cant ignore this one as elders Phela."

@Pruehanna commented:

"Say she went to heaven."

