Mohale Motaung had a traditional ceremony to signal and ensure that he will have a bright future. OUTsurance was in a legal battle with Hippo over an advert that used someone who looked like Katlego Maboe. Jub Jub's Uyajola 9/9 trended on Sunday night, 4 September, when it aired an episode that set tongues wagging.

A TikTok user uploaded a video of students walking around school grounds wearing all kinds of footwear. NegoCity took the initiative to design 3D architectural plans for fast food restaurant KFC and proudly shared them on his Twitter page.

1. A peek inside Mohale Motaung's cleansing ceremony with 8 pics of the reality star's celebration with family: "To new beginnings"

Mohale Motaung looks forward to a prosperous life after a successful cleansing ceremony. Mohale Motaung shared pictures of himself hanging out with his loved ones after completing the traditional ritual.

Mohale Motaung shared pictures from his trending cleansing ceremony on social media. @mohale_motaung.

Mohale Motaung has been in many controversies but is showing signs that he is recovering well. Media personality Mohale Motaung's supporters were full of compliments as they reacted to his pictures.

Mohale took to Twitter to share that he is ready for a new chapter in his life. He celebrated having had a cleansing ceremony which to him symbolises new beginnings.

2. OUTsurance Loses Against Hippo After SA High Court Rules in Favour of Katlego Maboe Lookalike Advert

Hippo released an ad with an actor who looks like Katlego Maboe. OUTsurance took Hippo to court for using an actor who looks like their previous ambassador Katlego Maboe.

The advert caused a buzz on social media when people started speculating about why the man looked like Katlego Maboe. The South African High Court in Gauteng did not agree with OUTsurance that the advert was meant to ruin them.

According to TimesLIVE, the Gauteng High Court ruled that there was no reason for the ad with Katlego's look-alike to be removed. OUTsurance argued that the advert is misleading and places the industry in poor light.

3. Uyajola 9/9 viewers angry at Jub Jub & crew after angry woman put hands on a side chick: "I’d sue the show"

The latest episode of Uyajola 9/9 set tongues wagging. The viewers of Jub Jub's show took to social media to share their thoughts on the "violence" in the show.

The media personality's show aired an episode in which a woman put her hands on a lady she suspected of cheating with her man. The fuming woman even tried to break the windows of a taxi her man and the side chick were in.

Taking to Twitter, angry viewers advised the lady that was attacked live on TV to open a case against the show. They're not happy that Jub Jub and the bodyguards did not intervene when the fight started.

4. Ama2K rock up to school in anything but school shoes, video: “As for Woolworths, mans is walking expensively”

A TikToker shared a clip of ama2000 doing what they do best, setting jaw-dropping trends.

In their latest absurd antics, school learners pitched up at school dressed in all kinds of hilarious and interesting shoes.

In the clip, one of the schoolboys could be seen rocking a pair of 6-inch heels. Another student had wrapped Woolworth's bags around his ankles as a pair of shoes. And if viewers thought that they had seen enough, one of the learners was wearing boxes for shoes, literally.

5. A young designer showcased his 3D plans for KFC and Mzansi had mixed reviews

NegoCity created 3D plans for a possible KFC franchise restaurant and shared them with his followers. Twitter users were unhappy with the white-only patrons at his fake store, considering that he is a South African and his page reaches a local audience.

A lot of netizens praised the talented designer even KFC South Africa replied with a positive shoutout saying:

"We love the creativity, NegoCity."

