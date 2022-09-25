A lady had peeps marvelling at her well-thought-out plans when she revealed that she bought land at the young age of 21 and has already started building a house for herself. TikTok user had fans at a loss for words when she revealed that she allows her mother to be cosy with her husband when she is not in the mood. A look inside reality TV star and polygamist Musa Mseleku's lavish car collection impressed Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thembi and Malcom are at it again. The popular duo shared a video of Thembi rejoicing after her generous boss brought her car back from the panel beaters. Minister Naledi Pandor left Mzansi in stitches after pics of her outfit at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral went viral. Many said she looked like popular WWE wrestler, Undertaker.

A focused young lady inspired peeps after building her house at 22, a woman who shares her husband with her mother gets mixed reactions and Musa Mseleku's lush cars. Image: UGC

Source: UGC

1. Lady, 22, starts building her house 1 year after buying land with her own money, video amazes people

A lady motivated young people when she shared that she is almost done with building her house at 22. The stunner revealed on TikTok that she saved up and bought land at just 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The beautiful young woman revealed that she started working on the house's foundation in 2021. Taking to her social media pages, she shared a video showing the work progress in days.

She has focused on her goals, and the house has reached the roofing level. Peeps lauded the hardworking young woman for staying focused.

2. Woman who shares her husband with her mother when not in the mood to get cosy goes viral, netizens shook

A TikTok user left social media users with their jaws on the floor when she revealed that she allows her husband to get cosy with her mother when she is not in the mood.

A viral video shows the mom and daughter standing together, and in the next few frames, the husband can be seen standing behind the mom in a loving and romantic fashion.

Netizens were more than disgusted with the bizarre family dynamics. Many criticised the mother for agreeing to such an unorthodox setup.

3. From a Toyota Prado V8 to a Mercedes Benz ML SUV: A look inside polygamist Musa Mseleku’s expensive car garage

Reality TV star and businessman Musa Mseleku stunned social media users with his impressive car collection.

The wealthy polygamist with four wives, including The Real Housewives of Durban star Thobile Mseleku, reportedly owns Toyota Prado V8 and a Mercedes Benz ML SUV. According to reports, Mseleku

The star also made headlines when he blessed his wives with sleek rides. Musa Mseleku surprised his lovely women with posh whips in 2019. He apparently gave each of them a white Mercedes Benz C180. They all have customised number plates. He reportedly spent about $69,900 on each car.

4. Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi Rejoices as Malcolm returns her car from the panel beaters

Popular TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi and her employer Malcolm left Mzansi chopping onions when a video of the moment her car returned from the panel beaters went viral.

Thembi had revealed that she bumped her car, and her generous boss took it to be repaired and footed the bill.

Malcolm's wife and The Real Housewives of Pretoria star Kiki recorded the sweet moment and shared it online. Peeps couldn't stop gushing over Thembi and her employer's relationship.

5. Mzansi reacts to Naledi Pandor’s outfit at Queen Elizabeth II Funeral, saying she looks like WWE Undertaker

Minister Naledi Pandor had South Africans howling with laughter with her outfit at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Mzansi couldn't help but notice that the Naledi Pandor's look bore striking resemblance to WWE wrestler Undertaker's clothes.

Social media users had a good laugh commenting on Naledi's ensemble, saying she was there to collect Queen Elizabeth's soul.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News