A TikTok video of a drunk cow that kept tripping over had social media users in stitches. South Africans were touched by a cute video of a white toddler's sweet reaction to a construction worker.

1. Pearl Thusi's daughter amazes peep with her unique accent on TikTok

Actress Pearl Thusi's daughter Thandolwethu Mokoena shared a funny story on her TikTok page, and Mzansi users on the platform were shocked by how she sounded.

Her mom's fans have only had the pleasure of seeing her pictures on Instagram, but now that Thando is growing, she's on TikTok like many teenagers.

The young lady shared how she went to buy yarn with her friend, thinking she had R99 in her bank account. When she got to the till, the total was more than she had budgeted for, but she took the chance and swiped her card, and the transaction was approved.

2. Chris Brown shows love to talented South African schoolgirl, posts her clip to his 122 million followers

Chris Brown has taken to his timeline to post a clip of a South African schoolgirl singing beautifully in class. The pupil was singing Big Zulu's awareness song titled Ubaba Ulala Nami.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the world-renowned singer praised the young lady for having an incredible voice. The US musician captioned his Instagram post:

"Her voice, incredible."

3. Proud man shows off his neat 3-room shack, sweet TikTok has Mzansi people’s hearts bursting with joy

One man took to social media to show off his home, a place he worked hard for and is extremely proud of. Seeing the undeniable pride that the man put into his home had Mzansi people celebrating him.

While people expect to see, huge mansions shown off in TikTok clips, seeing a humble home that someone worked extremely hard for hits differently.

TikTok user @wiseman859 shared a clip of his home, a three-room shack, on social media. You can tell by how neat everything is that Wiseman takes a great deal of pride in his home.

4. TikTok video of drunk cow that can barely walk has Mzansi laughing

A cow ransacked some alcohol in a hut and drank most of it. He passed out in the room, but his little nap wasn't enough to wear off the alcohol.

The cow was recorded making his way out of the room, and he could barely see where he was going. The people in the yard were shocked to see the drunk cow losing his balance till he eventually fell on his back. They kept shouting that the cow is drunk and laughing in disbelief.

The video was posted on TikTok by @eequethedreama, and Mzansi reckons the cow sipped the booze because he's going through a heartbreak. Different jokes were made about the emotional state of the cow.

5. Toddler has cute reaction to construction worker, netizens adore the act of ubuntu: "Love knows no colour"

A toddler had a cute reaction to a construction worker who held him in his arms, which South African netizens wholeheartedly adored.

charissavanderwesthuize5 shared the awe-inducing clip on TikTok where South Africans of all ethnicities came to share their thoughts on love and how it knows no colour.

South Africa has seen a lot of conflict between ethnicities in the past. Xenophobic attacks have been covered broadly, and a quick google search of racial school scandals in South Africa would yield results of more tension, which makes this video all the better.

Source: Briefly News