Co-host of Podcast and Chill Sol Phenduka shared a pair of Nike x Dior sneakers that cost the same as a brand-new car

Netizens reacted to Sol's post, and many people shared their opinion on the exorbitant price tag

The shoe price left people in disbelief, as many thought that they were misreading the price tag

Radio personality Sol Phenduka sparked a discussion about an outrageously priced pair of shoes. Sol, shared a picture of Jordan 1 Retro High Dior sneakers.

A pair of Nike Jordans 1 Retro High sneakers with Dior cost nearly a quarter of a million, and online users were amazed. Image: @Solphendukaa

People reacted to seeing the shoes that cost well over a quarter of a million rands. People had jokes as they shared hilarious memes and comments about the price.

SA reacts to Jordan 1 Retro High Dior worth nearly R250 000

Beloved Podcast and Chill host Sol was amazed by how much Jordan 1 Retro High dunks cost. He shared a picture of the shoes that cost a whopping R249 999. He captioned the picture:

"People have money out there."

Netizens commented on the post in full agreement, with many people expressing disbelief at the price tag. Some even thought that it was a typing error. One person even shared a picture of Black Coffee, one of the wealthiest SA DJs, wearing them.

@_magakwe_ commented:

"Hope they come with mint flavored aircon and some airbags, heated seats etc."

@ThembisaBloom commented:

"Is there an extra digit there?"

@MxolisiMkhizeh commented:

"Unless they will last me forever."

@Msome commented:

"You can buy a brand new car with this money."

@Presley_phoebie commented:

"Yonkhe I per annum...I thought it was 24k."

@Jroxderealest commented:

"250K for a pair of kicks!"

