Social media users have shared mixed reactions to a post showing how a woman's body changed due to pregnancy

The pictures showed the lady's swollen feet and face and many said it could have been a medical emergency

Peeps also shared hilarious reactions with some even sharing their before and after pregnancy pictures in the thread

It is true what they say that pregnancy humbles people. Social media users came to a standstill when one netizen shared his friend's before and during pregnancy pictures.

Netizens shared mixed reactions to viral pictures showing how a lady transformed during pregnancy. Image: @kikimasibi.

Source: Twitter

The post which has since gotten 5.7 million views and thousands of reactions and comments shows the lady with a swollen face and feet.

Reacting to the viral post shared by a Twitter user with the handle, @kikimasibi, social media users said the matter could have gotten fatal if left unattended. Many agreed that the swelling was a medical emergency and a cause for concern.

Others shared hilarious reactions to the post with some sharing pictures of what they looked like during pregnancy.

@NwabisaSeptemb3 said:

"This is very dangerous when you are pregnant, nothing to laugh about, if not immediately taken seriously she can lose the baby or herself."

@havilahluxuryscents wrote:

"The generalised body swelling doesn't look normal though, more like pre-eclampsia,"

@jerrymakhetha commented:

"This is abnormal, there's something causing this not pregnancy!"

@joyline_aj wrote:

"Yoh, she was humbled, but if my spouse goes thru this during the first pregnancy, best believe that's the last biological child we’re having."

@zsavier_optimum_hairlaundry added:

"More like an allergy. Probably took something she's allergic to during pregnancy."

@hannah_ojo noted:

"What most people don't understand about pregnancy is that there is what will call "gestational diabétiques" which is mostly found in pregnant women.. that is why you see most pregnant women blotted during this period. In most African countries, we don't take cognisance of this stuff medically and that is what is Killing most pregnant women... Hence, the baby will be too big because the mother cannot control her cravings for sweet things and carbohydrates and many other things."

