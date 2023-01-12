A TikTok video went viral as it showed a piece of property in Cape Town where one could stay for R100 000

Online users were in awe of one unit in the Silo Hotel and the tour by a TikTokker blew the internet away

Peeps commented with their opinions about whether the property was worth it and most had harsh feedback

A TikTok property review caused a buzz. People were amazed that there was a property that goes for R100 000 a night.

A hotel in Cape Town that would cost R100 000 per night got bad reviews from online users after a video of it went TikTok viral. Image: TikTok/@richardhaubrich

The video showed the amenities that the apartment has to offer and people were less than impressed. Netizens thought it was not worth the amount per night.

TikTok property tour on Silo Hotel in Cape Town goes viral

A creator @richardhaubrich shared a video tour of a hotel that costs R100 000 per night. In the clip, he shows people in the kitchen the bathroom as well as a spacious living room.

SA slams R100k per night hotel penthouse for being overpriced

Mzansi online peeps often discuss if things are worth the price. People in the comments were not shy to give an honest review of the place. Peeps agreed that the price was not worth such a tiny kitchen and bathroom. Many even had other alternatives that they said were cheaper than the Silo Hotel.

Chai commented:

"Definitely not worth R100k. Palazzo in JHB is nicer for 9k a night."

Sindi_Gates commented:

"That student residence kitchen for R100k."

Kyle commented:

"Imagine spending a night here after a night at Saint Lounge."

koko commented:

"I expected a private steam room and pool for that price."

Tamara commented:

"R100K to close the blinds, watch TV and read old National Geographic mags."

SiyaTravels commented:

"What a rip-off."

2melow1 commented:

"This is worth less than R10k.

