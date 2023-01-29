A viral clip of a woman who looks like singer Babes Wodumo has left social media buzzing after fans thought the Wololo hitmaker is pregnant. An ecstatic teacher couldn't contain her excitement after all her students passed.

A video of Babes Wodumo's lookalike sparked pregnancy rumours, a curvy babe showed off her dance moves and a genius student got a new car from her mother.

Source: UGC

A proud mother bought a brand new car for her daughter who passed Matric with distinctions. Mzansi is calling out Moja Love after airing the latest episode of Isencane Lengane despite the channel issuing a statement.

A TikTok video of a curvy woman busting some cool dance moves had Mzasi social media users screaming.

1. Video of Babes Wodumo lookalike sparks pregnancy rumours, leaving many people on TikTok confused

A woman who has a striking resemblance to Babes Wodumo caused a frenzy on TikTok with a short clip posted by @nondu727.

Babes lookalike can be seen in the video dancing to some music and having fun with her younger niece. She also had a belly bump which fuelled talks on the platforms.

People who believed that it was the Gqom singer in the TikTok video rushed to the comments to ask if their eyes were deceiving them. They were stunned that the Wololo hitmaker was "pregnant' following Mampintsha's untimely passing.

2. Video of dedicated teacher celebrating 100% pass rate of her school subject goes viral

A TikTok video posted by @thoko958 sprinkled some joy on people's timelines and spread some positivity.

In the clip, the teacher is seen showing off her fancy footwork after a year of hard work which resulted in all her students passing.

Her cool moves brought the school assembly to life and the many children in front of her could not believe she was so much fun.

3. Matric results 2022: Mom buys car for daughter after she matriculates with distinctions, video shared on TikTok

The 2022 matric exams are officially out and one lucky lady was spoiled by her momma because she got good marks. Lisolethu Jacobs, who was also the Miss Teen Tourism Universe South Africa 2022 winner, matriculated with distinctions.

Taking to TikTok, Jacobs shared a video of her mom surprising her with a car. The 18-year-old captioned the post:

“Girls with distinctions drive distinctive cars, right?! Thank you so much to my mother, this all wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

4. SA continues to slam Moja Love after channel released statement following latest episode of Isencane Lengane

Mzansi is calling for the arrest of Siyacela Dlamuka after he put his hands on his young wife, Thando Msomi in the latest episode of Isencane Lengane.

People who watched the episode slammed Moja Love after the channel issued a statement after broadcasting the episode allegedly promoting gender-based violence.

ZAlebs reports that the channel apologised for upsetting viewers, adding that it doesn't condone GBV in any way. Even after the channel issued the statement, the viewers of the show continued to call for the show of the reality show focusing on the young lovebirds to be cancelled.

5. Mzansi screams at TikTok video of curvy curly haired babe busting some impressive dance moves in heels

Nothing is sexier than confidence! A curvy woman with the most gorgeous curly hair left Mzansi sweating over her TikTok dance clip.

Confidence is the new black and the people of Mzansi love nothing more than a babe owning her body and vibe in a dance clip.

TikTok user Jessica Daniels dropped a dance clip of herself getting saucy in heels and a little black dress. Babes, you can groove!

