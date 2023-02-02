A woman shared her ambitious plans for what her house would look like as she started to bring her vision to life

The lady showed people that she wanted to turn her house into a luxury hotel and her dream was slowly becoming a reality

Online users reacted to seeing the inside of her home and gave their thoughts on how far she is from her goal

This woman chose to live in ultimate comfort by turning her house into a hotel. The lady showed people her progress towards her goal by posting in a public Facebook group.

Online peeps were not shy to let the lady know what they thought of her humble abode. The netizen showed off the dramatic interior she chose and people reacted in their thousands.

KZN woman on Facebook shows of hotel-like house

Dudu Nkambule WamaZilankatha posted in a Facebook group the big plans she had for her home. The lady six pictures to show her beautifully decorated house.

A lady told people that she wants to turn her house into a five-star hotel and shared pictures. Image: dudunkambule.wamazilankatha

Source: Facebook

The room has a mustard and white theme. The woman's bed has decorative pillows, cushions and a mustard yellow throw. She showed the rest of her room and displayed a beautifully organised handbag and shoe rack.

Netizens blown away by woman's bedroom on Facebook

Mzansi loves to see other homes and this lady's house earned her much praise. People remarked on how beautifully she decorated her bedroom.

Mars Matsolo Mars Matsolo commented:

"Love this."

Ntombi Sikhakhane commented:

"Absolutely amazing, i room lentombazane liba lihle kanjena ke. Woow, Mommy usebenzile. [A lady's room should be this beautiful, great worked.]"

Woman platform commented:

"Very clean."

Alma Liongo commented:

"Very nice."

Ayanda Diyaleh commented:

"Absolutely gorgeous!"

Lebo Hoffman commented:

"Very welcoming and nice, this is what I'm talking about, a peaceful room."

Londy Masikane commented:

"Wow very neat and nice."

Polite Tamanewako commented:

"Very impressive!"

Nosipho Magabhisa Khawula Khawula commented:

"Amazingly beautiful."

Pulane Malatji commented:

"Beautiful."

