A Twitter post featured a mixed-race family with a white father and two black children who met their stepfather at ages 4 and 8

The mother revealed that a fortune teller once predicted that her husband would father two black children

The post garnered positive reactions from South African social media users who appreciated the heartwarming family story

A fortune teller's prediction comes true. @Fikz_the_Cook/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A beautiful Twitter post showcased photographs of a happy mixed-race family. But at first glance, you notice that while the father is white, the two children are black.

"My kids met their stepfather when they were 4 and 8. Now they are 17 and 21," said the mother on the post.

She also revealed that a fortune teller told her husband of one day fathering to black children.

"A while back, he told me that he and his ex went to a fortune teller," she said. "And the fortune teller told them he would have two black kids.

The children are all grown now and the family looks happy

The cute post showed the young kids with their parents and later as teenagers. Included in the set was a beautiful family portrait.

See it for yourself below:

South Africans come out in support of the family

Mzansi loves a beautiful story. Especially one that blurs the racial divides experienced daily. Fair to say that most of them took to the comments to show love for the beautiful family. This is what some of them had to say:

@AmoNtombi said:

"Woow you are blessed ❤"

@LeeChocolate4 asked:

"How and where did you guys meet?"

@Fikz_the_Cook responded:

"Hmm, we met online, chatted for maybe about 2 or 3 months, then we first met in Egypt on a vacation for two weeks yooo.

"Heee this story is long and funny. I messed up in a lot of things because other things were new to me."

@kamohelop said:

"Such a lovely family ❤️"

vendettalady5 said:

"Beautiful, we need to come together more often we are all human it's good to show the world love does not see color, blessings to you both."

Source: Briefly News