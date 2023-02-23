A young lady who is endowed stirred up conversations with her curvy physique as people thronged her video's comment section

Many ladies who reacted to her clip wanted to know how she manages to move around with large hips

In days, her TikTok video gathered 14,000 comments from social media users who were attracted to her curviness

A video of a plus-size lady (@the_real_liso) dancing on TikTok has got both men and women asking her if her body type is natural.

Before starting her performance, the lady turned her back towards the camera. With a smiling face, she made cool hand moves to an amapiano sound.

Many people were focused on the lady's shape. Photo source: the_real_liso

Source: UGC

Curvy lady's dance video trends

People who saw how wide her hips were wondered how she went about her activities with such a physique.

Ladies in her comment section were also surprised. Some said she had enough curviness to go round many women.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 14,000 comments with more than 300,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

zoe.o.williams said:

"Ahhh so this is where mine went, makes sense."

Heaven:

"That is nyash for a 100 ppl."

MaMsomi said:

"WoooooW - everybody who thought they had nyash can just go ahead and sit down. Guuuurl."

Oge said:

"Overload."

Plamedi. said:

"If my aunt didn’t cut my hair at the age of 9…I would’ve been like this.

<3 said:

"You really don’t need all that, can I have some?"

Moctali said:

"Guinness world record should look for you."

Moyo9japikin said:

"The way my jaw dropped wow."

Source: Legit.ng