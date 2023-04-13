School children on TikTok showed their love for dance by turning up during their time together

A TikTok video showed a group of boys dancing to Kilimanjaro, which is a popular song on the app

Online users picked their favourite out of the students who were dancing up a storm

TikTok users could not help but be mesmerised by schoolboys who were dancing. The pupils were dancing to Kilimanjaro.

Schoolboys in the Northern Cape were dancing to 'Kilimanjaro', and they were a viral hit as one of them stood out. Image: TikTok/@louwrenzo

The video got thousands of likes from people who were feeling the groove. Many people praised the white kid in the video after seeing his skill.

SA school children take part in TikTok dance trend

A group of school children in the Northern Cape dance video by @louwrenzo let loose to the beat of the popular song Kilimanjaro. The white kid in the video did a popular dance called the umlando, and he got lots of attention. Watch the video:

South Africans impressed by white kid dancing with schoolmates

People loved to see how the children danced. In the video, these high schoolers went crazy, especially the white kid.

user3301463397111 commented:

"Viya mlungu."

user8261001437881 commented:

"Yerrr khuphuka Van Wyk lapho."

centralcench cee commented:

"No one's talking bout the umlando he nailed."

user5012081456122 commented:

"Matenase surely nailed that umlando."

def_not.me commented:

"The white kid was def having it."

Mister H commented:

"Let's all be honest, we liked this video because of the mlungu."

